Jury Delivers $4.1 Million Verdict for Ousted Fire Chief Whithorn against West Covina

Jury Delivers Fiery $4.1 Million Verdict for Ousted Fire Chief Whithorn against West Covina in Disability and Whistleblower Retaliation Case
Hopefully, this lights a fire in that City's council and management to better protect its faithful civil servants.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A jury of 12 awarded $4.1 million in favor of Larry Whithorn, the former Fire Chief of the City of West Covina, in Case No. 20STCV08916, a lawsuit against the City for disability discrimination, disability retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
— Anthony Nguyen
During the trial, testimony revealed that the West Covina Firefighters Association, through its then-president Matthew Jackson, allegedly engaged in various tactics to leverage a better union contract for the City’s firefighters, which included targeting Whithorn immediately after his medical leave with a vote of no confidence.
The trial also included testimony from the City’s councilmember Tony Wu, who was endorsed by the union and alleged to have called for Whithorn's termination as an "absentee Chief," and City Manager David Carmany, who revealed false statements made under oath in relation to the circumstances surrounding Whithorn's termination.
Anthony Nguyen of Shegerian & Associates, one of Chief Whithorn's attorneys, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict: "We are very happy for Chief Whithorn. For almost three decades, he faithfully served that City and its community before his rights were egregiously violated. Hopefully, this lights a fire in that City's council and management to better protect its faithful civil servants."
