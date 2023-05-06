WHITE HOUSE MUSIC ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH AUSTRALIAN STAR CHARLZ
The acclaimed Australian musician will work with White House Music as well as an LA producer whose other collaborators include Lady Gaga and Paramore.
Charlz is an amazing talent - of her unique songwriting paired with her intimate and soulful vocals truly makes her one-of-a-kind”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Indie pop-singer-songwriter Charlz has announced a string of live shows across LA with Grammy winning DJ and producer Latroit. For the first time ever they will be live performing their collection of collaborated tracks including 'Don’t Give Up,' 'Dance My Tears Away' and their newest release from February 2023, 'Into The Sun.'
— White House Music
Thorpe, who notably toured Australia with Justin Bieber back in 2012, will also write and record a whole new album with an LA based producer who has worked with Lady Gaga, Paramore and M83 over the next few years, which will be followed with a string of live shows to promote the album. Among her many accomplishments are memorable appearances on Australian TV programs, 'Saturday Disney,' 'RocKwiz' and 'Spicks and Specks,' while her work has additioally attracted acclaim from 'Coldplay's Chris Martin.
In a statement, White House Music stated “Charlz is an amazing talent - of her unique songwriting paired with her intimate and soulful vocals truly makes her one-of-a-kind.”
Charlz herself shared the following regarding the news. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to work with such talented and experienced names in the music industry. It's looking to be a very exciting next few years!”
Charlz boasts hundreds of thousands of active listeners on Spotify, where she is a verified artist. Listeners are particularly fond of the 2020 track 'Don't Give Up' which has accrued over 7.7 million streams at time of release. The aforementioned 'Dance My Tears Away', 'Into the Sun' and 'Breathe' are among her other especially popular releases on the platform. Prior to her work as a solo artist, Charlz was one-half of the pop rock duo, Dash and Will from 2005 to 2011 with Josie de Sousa-Reay as Will. From October 2009 she co-hosted, with de Sousa-Reay, a music-based children's show, 'The Go Show,' on Foxtel's Nickelodeon
