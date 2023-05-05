AZDPS Mourns Passing of Trooper Taron Maddux

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Trooper Taron S. Maddux, #10233. Trooper Maddux passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

An Arizona native, Trooper Maddux was born in Douglas in 1971 and graduated from Douglas High School in 1990. He joined the United States Air Force in 1991 and went on to serve as an Air Transportation Journeyman and Security Police Officer.

He began his 27-year career in law enforcement with the Bisbee Police Department in May of 1995, where he served until retiring as a sergeant in 2014. He then worked as a security guard for the Cochise County Superior Court until 2016, when he joined AZDPS. Trooper Maddux went on to spend over six years with the Highway Patrol Division in District 9, Sierra Vista.

Trooper Maddux loved to spend time with his family and had a passion for hunting and being outdoors.

He is survived by many loving family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you, Trooper Maddux, for your years of service to our state and this country. Your kindness, selfless service and dedication will never be forgotten.