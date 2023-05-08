Bay Cities Packaging & Design Takes Home 2 Silver and 2 Bronze Awards at the 2023 OMA Awards
Winners: Ultra Brand Endcap Tray & Black Panther Wakanda Forever Pallet Train (Silver), and the Ultra Brand Floor Display & Jurassic World Trendpod (Bronze).
These awards showcase our ability to help brands connect with consumers to create a memorable experience at major retailers.”PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Cities, North America’s most innovative packaging and design company, announces its wins at the 2023 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards! Bay Cities competed and won in the electronic and entertainment categories, taking home two silver and two bronze awards. The Ultra Brand Endcap Tray and Black Panther Wakanda Forever Pallet Train took second place (Silver), while the Ultra Brand Floor Display and Jurassic World Trendpod took third place (Bronze). Bay Cities is proud to have continued participating in this prestigious competition for another year and is thrilled to be recognized for our high-quality design, manufacturing, and retail knowledge in this industry.
— Natalie Tucker, Director of Marketing & Design
The Shop! Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards are the Marketing at Retail Industry’s most prestigious, largest, and longest-running awards contest. It recognizes and honors excellent displays that set the merchandising and design precedents of today to become the standards of tomorrow.
For over 60 years, Bay Cities has been the leading creative packaging and display partner to brand marketers, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Through innovation and creativity, Bay Cities has executed unique, eye-catching POP displays and packaging for major brands to be placed at retailers and online.
"These awards showcase our ability to help brands connect with consumers to create a memorable experience at major retailers. We are so honored to work with customers who come to us for innovative design concepts to help their products stand out," said Natalie Tucker, Director of Marketing & Design.
From concept to completion, Bay Cities is a brand partner with a strong understanding of major retailers, shopper marketing, and supply chains. To learn more about our offerings, contact us. Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
About Bay Cities
Bay Cities is North America’s most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.
Marketing Team
www.bay-cities.com
+1 310-944-8148
mktgbaycities@bay-cities.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube