HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Statement on CDC Director

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s announcement that she plans to depart the public health agency at the end of June:

“Dr. Walensky helped lead an unprecedented whole-of-government response during a historic pandemic.

“We are living our lives again and the American people are safer now because Dr. Walensky led the CDC with real facts and science. She did not yield to the pressures of expediency or politics. And she always put people first.

“Under her direction, we began the critically important work of modernizing our public health infrastructure and she leaves the CDC better positioned to respond to public health threats. Working alongside Dr. Walensky as a partner and friend has been an immense honor. I thank her for her leadership and look forward to witnessing her future successes.”