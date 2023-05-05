Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                          

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/4/23 at approximately 1613 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury Village

VIOLATIONS:

          Criminal DLS

          Receiving Stolen Property

          Aggravated Operation without Consent of Owner

          Impeding public officers

          Resisting arrest

          Habitual criminal

 

ACCUSED: Eli Farrington                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/5/23 at approximately 1613 hours, VSP St Johnsbury was notified off a stolen vehicle located on Washington Ave in St Johnsbury. Troopers located the vehicle and through investigation identified the operator as Eli Farrington.

 

Farrington was inside a house during the investigation, and when he saw law enforcement outside, jumped out a window and fled on foot. Shortly after, one of the passengers fled on foot as well.

 

The passenger was located off Elm St behind Union Bank, and taken into custody.

 

Farrington got into another vehicle as a passenger and attempted to leave the area but was stopped at the intersection of Elm St and Concord Ave and taken into custody by VSP and St Johnsbury Police Department.

 

Farrington also had an active Violation of Parole arrest warrant. Farrington was lodged and held without bail on the warrant.

 

Investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

 

A court date is to be determined.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  TBD         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Without Bail on Parole Board warrant  

BAIL: none

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

You just read:

