St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003350
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/4/23 at approximately 1613 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury Village
VIOLATIONS:
Criminal DLS
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Operation without Consent of Owner
Impeding public officers
Resisting arrest
Habitual criminal
ACCUSED: Eli Farrington
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/5/23 at approximately 1613 hours, VSP St Johnsbury was notified off a stolen vehicle located on Washington Ave in St Johnsbury. Troopers located the vehicle and through investigation identified the operator as Eli Farrington.
Farrington was inside a house during the investigation, and when he saw law enforcement outside, jumped out a window and fled on foot. Shortly after, one of the passengers fled on foot as well.
The passenger was located off Elm St behind Union Bank, and taken into custody.
Farrington got into another vehicle as a passenger and attempted to leave the area but was stopped at the intersection of Elm St and Concord Ave and taken into custody by VSP and St Johnsbury Police Department.
Farrington also had an active Violation of Parole arrest warrant. Farrington was lodged and held without bail on the warrant.
Investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
A court date is to be determined.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Without Bail on Parole Board warrant
BAIL: none
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time