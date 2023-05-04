Commander, Navy Installations Command Introduces New Force Protection Billet: 815A, Installation Security Specialist (Access)

“Sailors assigned to 815A duties will serve as sentries, protecting access to our installations, and supplementing base law enforcement, which will still be primarily comprised of masters-at-arms,” said Ron Herb, CNIC’s director of force protection. “This is a great opportunity for young Sailors who may be interested in exploring other career options in the Navy, such as force protection.”

815A Sailors perform specialized duties as members of installation Navy Security Forces (NSF) through the prevention of unauthorized access to installations and restricted areas. They are responsible for controlling entry and exit of vehicles and equipment; patrolling property concentration areas; enforcing order and regulations in their area of operations; and perform inspections of vehicles and defense against intrusion by hostile individuals.

“The 815A program replaces the previously very successful Navy law enforcement specialist billet, FP NEC 9545,” said Herb. “FP NEC 9545 was available to enlisted personnel prior to September 11, 2001 and then was sun-downed due to increase master-at-arms support to the global war on terrorism.”

Since 815A Sailors aren’t expected to have prior law enforcement experience, once attached to their new duty station, they receive thorough and comprehensive training for sentry duty, including law enforcement practices, self-defense and force protection in order to support their installation’s Naval Security Force. Should 815A Sailors become interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, 815A can serve as a stepping stone to becoming a master-at-arms.

There are 120 815A billets available now for Navy CONUS installations, with an additional 130 billets slated for advertisement in June. CNIC will continue to monitor and evaluate the program’s mission support efficacy and overall performance throughout the coming months. If the program is successful, CNIC may look to release additional billets later this year.

If you’re interested in applying to one of the 815A billets, ask your detailer for more information.

