Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2023

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, patient recruitment & retention, pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical regulation, pharmaceutical manufacturing & supply chain and preclinical.

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CLINICAL TRIALS
May 3- Accelerating Clinical Research: Challenges, Opportunities & Technologies for Real-Time Decision Making by CROs and FSPs
May 4- The Evolution and Impact of ePROs in Clinical Trials
May 9- Depression Clinical Trials: How Remote Methods Can Deliver Stronger Evidence
May 10- Selecting Digital Health Technologies in Decentralized Clinical Trials
May 12- Advances in Precision Medicine, NGS Testing & Breaking Barriers with Clinical Trials
May 15- Wearables for eCOA: Practical Considerations for Improving Patient Data Capture
May 16- Implementing Clinical Trial Analytics to Predict Trial Outcomes
May 19- CNS and Chronic Drug Trials: New Cardiac Safety Requirements
May 23- Digital Endpoint Development for Alzheimer's Disease: The Importance of Patients as Partners
May 25- In Vitro Diagnostics for Early Cancer Detection: The Evolution and Promise of Liquid Biopsy Technology

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
May 24- Real-World Data By Design — Incorporating Different Data Types into Clinical Trials

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
May 3- Healthy Cells, Healthy Results: How to Improve Cell Line Development
May 15- Drug and Device Development Outsourcing with the Research Consulting Organization (RCO) Model
May 18- Anti-Idiotypic Antibody Platforms for Accelerating Antibody Drug Discovery
May 25- Using Machine Learning to Find High Potential Lead Molecules
May 31- Accelerate Novel Antibody Discovery with Antigen-Specific B Cell Isolation

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
May 2- Enriching High Titer IgG-Producing Clones Using Cold-Capture and The Namocell Pala Single Cell Dispenser

PATIENT RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION
May 17- How Can Patient Retention Tools Benefit Recruitment Teams
May 23- Bringing Clinical Trial Access to Underserved Populations in a Community Setting
May 24- Reducing Caregiver Burden in Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trials to Boost Patient Recruitment

PHARMACEUTICAL
May 11- New Opportunities for Value Creation: How Biotechs Can Succeed in an Increasingly Competitive Market
May 23- Antibody Reduction in Bioprocessing: Analytical Detection and Steps for Mitigation

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
May 12- Global Product Management: Navigating Regulatory Pressures with Automation & Interconnected Data

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
May 9- Container Closure Integrity: Meeting the New EU GMP Annex 1 Container Closure Requirements
May 17- Supply Chain Strategies for 2023
May 30- Fast-Tracking Drug Development and Scale-Up in the Post-Covid World

PRECLINICAL
May 3- Digital Pathology: Artificial Intelligence Models in Gastrointestinal Diseases
May 9- AI in Cancer Research: Optimizing Biomarker Discovery, Model Selection, and Preclinical Decision-Making
May 16- Preclinical Models for the Identification of Chemotherapy Predictive Signatures in Pancreatic Cancer
May 18- Using Digital Pathology to Accelerate Preclinical R&D
May 30- How Humanized Mouse Models Enforce Preclinical Studies in Immuno-Oncology
May 31- Predicting Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Directly from Tumor RNA-Sequencing Data

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

 

SOURCE Xtalks

