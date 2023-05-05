Arcade Light Gun Shooter, OPERATION THUNDERBOLT, Now Available for iiRcade

Officially licensed by TAITO, the sequel to OPERATION WOLF, today launched in the iiRcade Game Store

CHICAGO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, is pleased to announce that OPERATION THUNDERBOLT, officially licensed by TAITO, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store.

Released in arcades in 1988 as the sequel to OPERATION WOLF, OPERATION THUNDERBOLT is a light gun shooter that, at the time, combined a new forward-scrolling 3D-like perspective with side-scrolling sections.

Up to two players can play as green berets Roy Adams and Hardy Jones as they must save American hostages from a hijacked airliner that was forced to land in the fictional African province, Kalubya.

In order to save the hostages, players must capture six different bases by shooting enemies with machine guns and grenade launchers. Enemies include soldiers, jeeps, tanks, and helicopters, attacking with bullets, grenades, or rockets.

"Another great game that our iiRcade family can play with a Light Gun accessory," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We're very excited to launch OPERATION THUNDERBOLT today in the iiRcade Game Store."

Light Gun compatibility for OPERATION THUNDERBOLT is only available for iiRcade users with Gold Edition cabinets. For iiRcade users with Standard Edition cabinets or Gold owners without a Light Gun accessory, OPERATION THUNDERBOLT can also be played with the traditional joystick and buttons.

Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World, with more games downloadable, including free games, on the iiRcade store (https://iircade.store).

All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The full list of currently available games can be found on the iiRcade store.

For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.

About iiRcade:

iiRcade is a premium home arcade console that offers a gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.

About TAITO:

TAITO Corporation (TAITO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. With headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, TAITO operates core businesses such as game arcade operations, manufacturing coin-operated game machines, and mobile phone content services. A seminal part of gaming history, TAITO caused a worldwide sensation with its arcade legend, SPACE INVADERS, and developed such fan favorites as PUZZLE BOBBLE (BUST-A-MOVE) and ARKANOID. Today, TAITO continues to thrill game lovers of all generations by offering both classic and new family-oriented titles on the latest gaming platforms. TAITO delivers a wide range of entertainment experiences with the goal of providing consumers with fresh surprises and new discoveries.

More information on TAITO can be found on the Internet at https://www.taito.co.jp/en

Media Contact

