CVCU to Host Academic Summer Camp for Ages 4 to 11
Affordable Summer Learning Experiences for Kids
Chula Vista Christian University is committed to serving the City of Chula Vista with affordable, innovative education.”CHULA VISTA, CA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, Chula Vista Christian University will offer an academic summer camp for ages 4 to 11 at their Chula Vista location, 1227 Eastlake Parkway, Chula Vista.
Campers will share in the joy of hands-on learning in science experiments, messy art projects, and competitive athletics. High energy activities will engage students in the dynamic, mentor-driven model of education that is the hallmark of CVCU’s instructional methodology.
Arts and sciences offer students an opportunity for creative expression, while competitive athletics helps students gain an appreciation of the benefits of physical exercise. The CVCU summer camp program is designed to introduce students to the inquiry-based model of learning.
Dr. Lisa Dunne, president of CVCU, says that the university’s preschool to college model serves to offer parent-driven, homeschool-based educational alternatives for students of all ages.
“CVCU is committed to serving the City of Chula Vista with affordable, innovative education,” she said. “Our camp model caters to the needs and learning styles of our youngest generations, giving them the practical skills required for lifetime success in their future fields of study.”
About CVCU: Chula Vista Christian University is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university offering in-person and online Bachelor of Arts and Science degree programs in business, computer science, mechanical engineering, psychology, nursing, political science, communication, pre-medicine, education, and entrepreneurship, with several emphasis opportunities. CVCU students learn in a cohort-based, self-directed model, where classes are built in circles instead of rows, on dialogue instead of lecture. CVCU provides a marketplace focus that utilizes mentorships and internships to develop real-world problem-solving skills. Meet CVCU's team of innovative professors under the team tab at www.CVCU.us.
About Dr. Lisa Dunne: Dr. Lisa is a dynamic, award-winning educator with 20 years of experience in higher education. She is the host of the MindsetMatters radio show (KPraise Radio) and the author of six books, including Outsourced: Why America’s Kids Need an Education Revolution, The Multigenerational Marketplace, and The Science of Social Influence. She holds a PhD in Human Development, a Master’s degree in Organizational Systems, and a Master’s degree in Communication. Learn more about her work partnering with pastors and parents in her church-based academy models at www.DrLisaDunne.com.
CVCU’s academic summer camps run from June 19 to 22, and campers pay only $99 for the entire week. Registration is open through June 15. Visit www.cvcu.us/cvcucamps for program information or contact Sarah Alvarado at info@cvcu.us.
