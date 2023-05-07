New instructor fund serves university consumer product safety education management programs

Don Mays, President, Society of Product Safety Professionals Home for the Fundamentals Program on University campus

Group announces fund contribution that reduces cost of Michigan program for participants

"expanded program opportunities, now being offered at 3 different leading universities in the United States” — Don Mays, President of Society of Product Safety Professionals

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new fund that will enable more product safety professionals to attend career-building university-level education programs has been announced by ADK Information Services, LLC, the program developer. For the past 2 years the programs have been developed by ADK Information Services, LLC (ADK), in cooperation with the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP).

“The collaboration between SPSP and ADK has enabled the consumer product safety field to enjoy expanded program opportunities, now being offered at 3 different leading universities in the United States,” said Don Mays, the newly elected President of SPSP and a member of the instructor panel for the programs for over 7 years.

The universities and the programs they are presenting include Virginia Tech (2023 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program); the University of Michigan Center for Occupational Health and Safety Engineering (Product Safety Leadership Fundamentals); and the University of Missouri St. Louis College of Business Administration (Crisis Management).

Consumer product safety educational programs were first launched by ADK in 2009. Since its start, the programs have served over 1,000 product safety professionals. In the process, over 150 instructors have been involved in on campus and virtual ADK product safety education programs and webinars. Many of the course instructors have been motivated to contribute financial support to keep the programs going. The fund has grown over the past decade, enabling the reduction in tuition for the Michigan program tuition of $700, bringing the net cost to participants of $2,700, for those who received no other discounts.

Registration now features the $700 reduction for participants.

“Our programs have grown because we have outstanding instructors who attract outstanding professionals to participate in education programs that are rigorous while being fair and reasonable,” said Don Kornblet, President of ADK. The programs were recognized by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Inez Tenenbaum in 2012 with a Chairman’s Commendation recognition.

The SPSP/ADK collaboration began expansion of university partnerships in 2021 and was immediately welcomed by the universities now sponsoring various programs noted above.