Leader of Clayton & McKervey’s Industrial Automation Group, Bryan Powrozek, to Present at CSIA 2023 Executive Conference

“Investing in Your Most Important Asset – Your Company: Building and Realizing Business Value” Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with a panel of fellow industry experts, Senior Manager Bryan Powrozek from Clayton & McKervey will present a series of educational case studies that take a deep dive into understanding and building the value of a business and realizing this value whenever the time comes to transition, be it internally or to an outside buyer. Designed for system integration (SI) business owners and the C-Suite, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the value of their business as well as three of the essential to-dos when returning to work. This newly added “business value” pre-conference workshop on May 16th is limited to only 30 SI owners and their key stakeholders.

Created in 1994, the Control Systems Integrators Association (CSIA) is a not-for-profit, global trade association seeking to advance the industry of control system integration. This three-day event has carefully curated an educational agenda, formal and informal networking opportunities, and an expo showcase to bring attendees up-to-date with the latest innovations available, meeting the demands of an ever-changing industry. Back by popular demand, the CSIA is pleased to announce the return of their Best Practices Workshop– a pre-conference event. The CSIA 2023 Executive Conference Bold New World takes place May 15-19 in New Orleans, LA.

Clayton & McKervey welcomes potential attendees to register for this invaluable workshop with Bryan Powrozek. A CPA with over a dozen years of experience as a mechanical engineer, Bryan helps growth-driven manufacturing and system integration companies compete in the global marketplace.

About the Company:

Clayton & McKervey is a full-service CPA firm specializing in tax, assurance, accounting and consulting services aimed at helping closely-held growth-driven companies compete in the global marketplace. With over 60 years of experience, Clayton & McKervey provides a disciplined focus in several technical industries including domestic and international industrial automation companies. The firm is headquartered in metro Detroit and services clients throughout the world.

Denise Asker
Clayton & McKervey
+1 248-766-5599
dasker@claytonmckervey.com

