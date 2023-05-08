CBD ReThink will not be raising prices on their CBD products despite recent price increases from competitors
We will continue to offer high-quality, lab-tested broad spectrum CBD products at fair prices because that is what our customers deserve.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Rethink, a leading provider of high-quality CBD products, has announced that they will not be raising the prices of their CBD products in response to recent price increases from their competitors. This decision is in line with the company's commitment to providing affordable, top-quality CBD products to their customers with the belief that “Health and wellness shouldn't come at a price”.
— Michael Volovitz
Over the past few months, the CBD industry has experienced significant price increases from several competitors leading to concerns among consumers that the cost of CBD products may be becoming prohibitive. In contrast, CBD Rethink has remained steadfast in their commitment to offering premium products at competitive prices and will continue to do so.
According to Michael Volovitz, President of Sales & Business Development at CBD Rethink, "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we are committed to making sure they have access to the best possible CBD products at the most affordable prices. We understand that many of our competitors have raised their prices in response to market pressures, but we believe that this is not the right approach. Instead, we will continue to offer high-quality, lab-tested broad spectrum CBD products at fair prices because that is what our customers deserve."
CBD Rethink offers a wide range of CBD products including tinctures, gummies, cbd topicals, and pet products. All of their products are 100% THC free, are made with high-quality organic hemp, and are tested by third-party labs to ensure purity and potency.
CBD Rethink is committed to transparency and providing their customers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health and wellness. That is why they provide detailed information about their products on their website including lab reports and ingredient lists.
Rethink products are available for purchase online and in select retail locations across the United States. They offer free shipping on all orders over $65 and a 100% satisfaction guarantee with full refund for every product.
CBD Rethink is committed to continuing to provide their customers with the best possible CBD products at affordable prices regardless of supply chain issues. They are also exploring new product offerings and expanding their distribution channels to better serve their customers.
Their decision to maintain affordable prices despite the recent price increases in the industry demonstrates their commitment to putting customers first. By offering premium CBD products at competitive prices, CBD Rethink is making it easier for consumers to access the health and wellness benefits of CBD without breaking the bank.
For more information about CBD Rethink and their products, please visit their website at cbdrethink.com.
