Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa Unveils iBlaze CO2 Laser for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation

Welcome to Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa in Aventura

Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa introduces advanced non-invasive CO2 laser treatments to address a variety of skin concerns with minimal downtime and discomfort.

We are thrilled to bring the iBlaze CO2 Laser to our clients in Aventura, it's a game-changer for those seeking effective, non-surgical skin renewal without disrupting their daily lives.” — Gustavo Aguilar, MS, P-AC, Founder of Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa & Wellness.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa & Wellness, a leading provider of innovative aesthetic treatments, today announced the introduction of the iBlaze CO2 Laser Resurfacing system. This state-of-the-art, non-invasive fractional ablative technology harnesses advanced CO2 laser energy to address a wide array of skin concerns, delivering transformative results with minimal downtime and discomfort for patients of all skin types.The iBlaze CO2 Laser features cutting-edge Ultra Pulse, Super Pulse, and Fractional Skin Tightening technologies, enabling precise treatments from superficial to deep ablation. Customized to individual needs, it stimulates collagen and elastin production to rejuvenate skin on the face, hands, neckline, abdomen, and even intimate areas. Patients can expect smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin while tackling issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, melasma, and skin laxity."We are thrilled to bring the iBlaze CO2 Laser to our clients in Aventura," said Gustavo Aguilar, MS, P-AC, Founder of Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa & Wellness. "This revolutionary technology not only minimizes recovery time—often just 5-10 days of mild scabbing—but also incorporates Low Pain Mode and Smart Protocols for enhanced comfort and precision. It's a game-changer for those seeking effective, non-surgical skin renewal without disrupting their daily lives."“We are committed to investing in technologies that provide our patients with effective, safe, and modern solutions,” said Karen Higuera Chaux, MMS, PA-C, co-founder at Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa. “This laser treatment reflects our dedication to offering services that prioritize both results and patient comfort.”Common Applications of iBlaze CO2 LaserThe iBlaze is versatile for various aesthetic and medical needs:- Facial and Body Resurfacing: Commonly used on the face, neckline, hands, and abdomen to smooth skin texture and address aging signs.- Wrinkle and Line Reduction: Targets fine lines, wrinkles, rhytides, and furrows for a refreshed appearance.Intimate Treatments: Provides non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, treating atrophy, urinary incontinence, dryness, canal narrowing, prolapse, and genital appearance with a specialized handpiece.- Soft Tissue Procedures: Applied in dermatology, plastic surgery, and general surgery for precision cutting and vaporization.Conditions/Concerns iBlaze CO2 Laser May Address:- Acne scars (atrophic scars: ice pick, rolling, boxcar)- Surgical or traumatic scars- Fine lines and wrinkles- Skin texture irregularities (roughness, uneven surface)- Pigmentation issues: sunspots, age spots, other hyperpigmented (“stains”) skin spots- Overall skin rejuvenation: stimulation of collagen & elastin, improved tone & firmnessTreatments begin with a personalized consultation to tailor a plan, followed by sessions lasting 30-60 minutes under topical anesthesia if needed. Visible improvements often appear after the third session, with long-lasting collagen stimulation ensuring enduring results.About Aguilar Aesthetics Medspa & WellnessAguilar Aesthetics Medspa & Wellness is a premier medical spa based in Aventura, Florida, serving Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Led by Gustavo Aguilar, MS, PA-C, and Karen Higuera Chaux, MMS, PA-C, the medical spa combines advanced medical expertise with personalized aesthetic treatments. Aguilar Aesthetics offers a broad range of services, including injectables (such as Botox, Juvederm, Dysport, etc.), laser treatments, skin & body rejuvenation, hormone replacement therapy, weight loss programs, and cutting-edge non-surgical body contouring. Their care philosophy emphasizes individualized treatment plans, patient comfort, cutting-edge technology, and measurable results in a refined, luxurious setting.

Using iBlaze CO2 Laser to erase scars

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.