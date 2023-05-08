MIND 24-7 to Open Fourth Arizona Location
New walk-in mental health clinic in West Phoenix will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7, an emerging leader in urgent mental health care, has opened its fourth walk-in clinic in Arizona at 9675 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix near the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium.
This new location offers express (urgent care) and crisis (emergency care) services for both adults and children in addition to Progressions, MIND 24-7’s counseling program, which serves patients until they can be matched with a mental health provider in the community. Like all MIND 24-7 locations, it will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people experiencing mental health issues avoid lengthy and expensive emergency room visits.
“With the opening of our newest location in West Phoenix, we are excited to bring our innovative model for urgent mental health care to even more people in the Valley,” said Adrienne Opalka, MIND 24-7’s Chief Administrative Officer and Co-Founder. “Mental health issues don’t take time off, and neither do we. The mental health specialists at MIND 24-7 are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for adults and children. With this latest expansion, we can provide you and your loved ones with the right mental health care, right when—and where—it’s needed.”
There are three other MIND 24-7 facilities servicing the greater-Phoenix area of Arizona:
- MIND 24-7 Phoenix Central (at 24th Street and Thomas Road) opened in September 2021, serving youth only.
- MIND 24-7 Mesa (on Higley Road) opened in February 2022 to serve both youth and adults.
- MIND 24-7 Phoenix North-Central (near Metrocenter) opened in December 2022, serving both youth and adults.
The company plans to expand throughout the United States with needs assessments already underway.
MIND 24-7 clinics do not require appointments. People needing help for a range of mental health concerns are invited to walk in to access mental health care immediately.
The dedicated staff of MIND 24-7 provides three levels of care:
- Express Care provides walk-in mental health care for people who need to see a licensed mental health clinician right away. On average, an appointment lasts two hours from start to finish.
- Crisis Care helps people experiencing a mental health crisis get the emergency mental health care they need. Patients are cared for by a skilled, multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize, and treat until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to a longer-term treatment program.
- Progressions delivers ongoing individual and group counseling that provides support for a variety of mental health concerns for up to 90 days.
“We are honored to be part of a changing tide in providing mental health care that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many in need,” said Jeff Spight, MIND 24-7’s Chief Executive Officer. “The need for mental health assistance can strike, day or night, which is why our locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team is here to help, and we want our community to know that we are accessible, compassionate, and here to serve.”
MIND 24-7's value-based care models improve and expand access to care, enhancing quality patient experience while reducing pressure on the system, and reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.
About MIND 24-7
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care, and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.
