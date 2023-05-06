Hear The Narration of the King James Bible free on YouTube

The Word of God is YOUR most POWERFUL WEAPON

Narrated by Alexander Scourby, who the Chicago Tribune wrote as having "the Greatest Voice Ever Recorded."

Blessed is he that READETH, and they that HEAR the words of this PROPHECY, and KEEP those things WRITTEN therein: for the TIME IS AT HAND”. Revelation. 1:3” — THY WORD is Lamp unto MY FEET and a Light unto MY PATH.” Psalm 119:105.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Hearing and sharing the Gospel of Jesus has become easier, with just a TAP & SHARE, his words of life can be sent around the World, with audio and text synced together. The Book of Revelation is one of the most popular books on YouTube, and it's a Great End-Time Resource to hear and share. It’s one of the 66 books of the King James Bible narrated by Alexander Scourby, whose known as the voice of the Bible.Jesus' said the following prophetic Words in Mark 16:15 "And he said unto THEM, "Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." Today, Jesus's present day followers are the "New Them'. This new technology is available to all to hear and share with every CREATURE in the community.According to YOUTUBE statistics, every day, the Scourby Bible readings are being heard daily in every COUNTRY in the WORLD. We commend YouTube for creating this God-inspired platform. Share icons on each video, makes sharing easy. This new amazing technology makes it easy to share hear and share the Gospel with others.Click the link below to start hearing and sharing the King James Bible.KEY BIBLE VERSES:1. THY WORD is Lamp unto MY FEET and a Light unto MY PATH.” Psalm 119:105.2. Faith cometh by hearing and HEARING by the word of God.” Roman 10:17.3. Blessed are they that HEAR the WORD of GOD and KEEP it.” Luke11:284. Blessed is he that READETH, and they that HEAR the words of this PROPHECY; For the the TIME IS AT HAND”. Rev. 1:36. This is my commandment, that ye love one another, John 15:12.7. God is a Spirit: and they must worship him in spirit and in truth. John 4:248. And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. John 8:32"Grace be with you, mercy, and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ, in truth and love." 2 John 1:3Scourby YouBible Channel

