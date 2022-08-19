Listen to Alexander Scourby Read the King James Bible on YouTube (FREE)

Alexander Scourby

Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand. Rev 1:3

Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God. Roman 10:17” — The Apostle Paul

TAMPA, FL, US, August 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Tribune wrote, "Alexander has the greatest voice ever recorded and is the world’s best audiobook narrator bar none. Now all can listen to that voice read the greatest book ever written. Below you can click on a link, LISTEN TO THAT VOICE, and Judge for yourself.The Bible is the one book whose moral values have been inculcated into every facet of Western Civilization over the last 2000 years. You don’t have to believe in God to believe in the Ten Commands, or in "love thy neighbor as thyself", or in "those who are without sin, let him cast the first stone" or "know the truth and the truth shall make you free."The following is written in the Museum of the Bible, in Washington, DC. “Perhaps no other book in history has had a greater impact than the Bible. It is the most widely published book ever, read by millions of people in thousands of languages the world over. In some cultures, its stories, expressions, and ideas have been so thoroughly absorbed they seem almost invisible. The exhibits in these galleries invite you to discover the Bible’s presence around you, often in unexpected places, hidden in plain sight”Now you can listen to the greatest book ever written, the King James Bible, incomparably and majestically read by Alexander Scourby 24/7 on the Scourby YouBible Channel . There you will find four versions, (1) Voice only with Audio with Text, (2) Voice only, (3) Dramatized, and (4) Scourby Bible Live Stream. Just click on this link to be taken to the Playlist page.The following link is to the four PLAYLIST with four different versions, all Read by Alexander Scourby.This link is to The Scourby YouBible Channel of all videos.If you like the readings, then please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, AND SHARE THEM WITH OTHERS. Sharing is caring.The following Bible Verses have been said to be the best Bible verses on Truth in the Bible."Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” John 17:17“Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, a light unto my path:” Psalm 119:105“Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” Romans 10:17“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32“Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth John 16:13.“God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth”. John 4:24

