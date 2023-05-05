Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Will Be Held May

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095

May 5, 2023

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to marine rules on Tuesday, May 9, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. A number of rule changes are being proposed including:

Atlantic menhaden gear definitions and seasons

Spiny dogfish trip limits

Shortfin mako prohibition

Recreational Atlantic mackerel measures

Recreational haddock measures

Recreational black sea bass measures

American lobster clarification

Commercial clam prohibition of disposal of shell at sea

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.