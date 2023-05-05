Submit Release
Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Marine Rules Will Be Held May

CONTACT:
Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095
Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095
May 5, 2023

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to marine rules on Tuesday, May 9, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. A number of rule changes are being proposed including:

  • Atlantic menhaden gear definitions and seasons
  • Spiny dogfish trip limits
  • Shortfin mako prohibition
  • Recreational Atlantic mackerel measures
  • Recreational haddock measures
  • Recreational black sea bass measures
  • American lobster clarification
  • Commercial clam prohibition of disposal of shell at sea

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

