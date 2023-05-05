Robin Tauck Announces $100,000 Matching Challenge in Honor of the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s 100-year Anniversary

Funds raised will go towards new programs for our seniors, adults, and youth that will improve health outcomes in each of these populations in the community.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Tauck, Committed to Health and Wellness in the Community, Announces $100,000 Matching Challenge in Honor of the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s 100-year Anniversary.The Westport Weston Family YMCA is excited to kick off a new matching donation challenge that will help support and strengthen the community. Robin Tauck, former WWFY Trustee, and benefactor of the Robin Tauck Wellness Center at the Bedford Family Center has announced a $100,000 Matching Challenge in honor of the Y’s 100-year anniversary.“The Y is and has always been about community. To be able to make a real and meaningful difference in my community and affect positive health outcomes is a continuation of my commitment to wellness which began formally in 2012 with the naming of the Robin Tauck Wellness Center at the Westport Weston Family YMCA,” said Robin. “Health and well-being now, more than ever, is vital to a thriving community. I am delighted to be able to make this happen.”For every dollar donated at $500 and above, Robin will match it with an equal contribution. The challenge will run through June 30. Funds raised will go towards new programs for seniors, adults, and youth that will improve health outcomes in each of these populations in the community.- New Enhanced Fitness & Wellbeing Program for Arthritis, Parkinson’s, cancer management and other disease prevention and management programs – newly introduced weekly group programs specifically designed to improved health outcomes in each of these populations – with a new Y program leader in 2023.- Specialized strength and conditioning programs that bring “fun, confidence, and strength” for youth engaged in or considering competitive and non-competitive athletic endeavors.In addition to these new health & wellness programs, funds will also benefit the WWFY Financial Assistance program, serving under-resourced families and those in need, making the Y welcoming and inclusive for all, so individuals of all ages and abilities can reach their full potential and lead healthy, fulfilling lives.As a special thank you, donors who contribute $1,000 or more will be invited to a special summer event and will be included in the WWFY’s Annual Impact Report.“Robin Tauck’s long history and generous commitment to our Y has made it possible for so many to find wellness in spirit, mind, and body. We look forward to our community magnifying the impact of her 100-year anniversary $100K Matching Challenge. Robin’s pledge will enable our program participants and community to feel a sense of progress and achievement while on their wellness journey, build friendships and connectedness, and find a sense of belonging and community,” said Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO. “We are grateful for her enthusiastic support of our mission.”To participate in the Matching Challenge, visit westporty.org to make a donation.For any questions, please contact Kate Guthrie kguthrie@westporty.orgAbout WWFY:The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.