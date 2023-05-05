Dancing While Black Welcomes Audiences to Celebrate Ten Years of Black Dance Voices

Honoring the past, present and future of an artist-led initiative supporting the work of Black dance artists.

Angela’s Pulse to produce a week of programming honoring the past, present and future of an artist-led initiative supporting the work of Black dance artists.

For a decade now, we have gathered ... collecting ourselves, practicing communion, building the beloved among us.” — Pamela McGregor

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A year-long celebration of Dancing While Black (DWB) culminates May 10-13 in the spirit of Sankofa – an African symbol of wisdom born from the past to build for the future. Angela’s Pulse, a New York City arts collective, created DWB in 2012 to bring Black dance voices to the fore.

Two virtual events and one live celebration will highlight Black dance leaders across generation and geography while utilizing the group’s distinctive mix of process, performance, dialogue and documentation. The year-long series of events has been co-choreographed by DWB’s shared leadership team, founder Paloma McGregor along with former DWB fellows Kayla Hamilton, Marguerite Hemmings and Joya Powell.

Since its inception, DWB has served as a launching pad and community hub, centering a space for Black dance voices to reflect and create authentically. DWB has supported 22 emerging Black artists as Fellows, incubated more than two dozen works and held countless convenings for folx to share, connect and simply be.

“At Dancing While Black, we have gathered strength and inspiration from that powerful Black choreography known as the Underground Railroad,” says founder Paloma McGregor. “Visioning and activating Black liberation is an endeavor that requires a trusted community. For a decade now, we have gathered as much in private as in the public eye, collecting ourselves, practicing communion, building the beloved among us.”

Event Information

May 10, 7-9 PM EST, Virtual

Donation $0-20

Revisiting the Angela’s Pulse archives.

How We Do: A DWB Watch Party

Revisiting a decade’s worth of work in the archives, featuring performances by multi-generational Black women choreographers, including Stephanie McKee and Junebug.

May 11, 7-9 PM EST, Virtual

Donation $0-20

How We Build: Moving Forward Together

Highlighting the work and visions of artists who are shepherding Black dance and performance hubs across the US in a dialogue hosted by artist-organizer Shani Jamila. Guest panelists include Vershawn Sanders-Ward (Red Clay Dance), Thomas DeFrantz (Collegium for African Diaspora Dance), Ebony Noelle Golden (Spirit House) and Kendra Kimbrough Barnes (The Black Choreographers Festival).

May 13, 12:30 - 6 PM, BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

Donation $0-$20

How We Thrive: Sharing Intergenerational Wisdom for Lifelong Wellness

A panel discussion, performance and dance party conclude the year-long celebration. The day’s multigenerational and multidisciplinary artistry includes choreographers Dianne McIntyre, Marlies Yearby, Nia Love, Lacina Coulibaly, Christal Brown, Ana “Rokafella” Garcia, Jason Samuels Smith, and musicians Jocelyn Pleasant, among others.

Partners for the DWB events include BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, NYU’s Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics, and the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University. The work is supported by New York Community Trust's Empowering NYC's Black Communities grant.

Angela’s Pulse

Founded in 2008 and based in the Bronx, Angela’s Pulse creates and produces collaborative performance work and cultivates collaborative communities across generation and geography. Our work centers Black people, stories, spaces and visions. Co-founded by Paloma and Patricia McGregor, Angela’s Pulse was named for their mother Angela, an artist, teacher and activist who continues to inspire their work. To learn more, visit https://angelaspulse.org/

