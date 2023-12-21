Spiritual Entrepreneurs Team Up to Offer a Wellness Retreat and Indigenous Culture Experience in Costa Rica

Reverend Skip Jennings

Reverend Skip Jennings of Mind, Body, Spirit Solutions, LLC and Shalonda Ingram of NURSHA collaborate on a wellness retreat with an exclusive cultural twist.

Once you leave your daily grind and go somewhere sacred, you’re able to tap into who you are. Our Costa Rica immersion will help us connect to the heartspace while we honor the land and sea.” — Reverend Skip Jennings

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, Reverend Skip Jennings and Shalonda Ingram participated in a spiritual retreat in Bali. After meditating together in a sacred cave, they realized that their missions were very much aligned. As spiritual entrepreneurs in the LGBTQI+ community, they both engage in ministries that incorporate personal and community growth.

With nearly 20 years of spiritual retreats under his belt--from Bali to Tokyo to Hawaii and many locations on the U.S. mainland--Reverend Skip is thrilled to offer a new travel experience in partnership with NURSHA, one of Ingram's community-focused enterprises. Their tour to Costa Rica’s lush Caribbean coast in mid-February 2024 is open to travelers craving a holistic wellness retreat that honors the spirituality of indigenous culture.

In addition to Reverend Skip’s yin yoga, chi gong and meditation teachings, the tour offers exclusive cultural immersions, including a rare opportunity to visit the Bribri indigenous community, where guests will hike with native forest guides and meet a local shaman.

Throughout the retreat, guests will also participate in spirit walks, a water blessing and cacao ceremony as well as more traditional recreational and dining experiences.

“We are coming together as an entity to create a truly special experience,” says Reverend Skip. “I love Ingram’s process of bringing awareness about the indigenous American people and how she believes in making spirituality accessible to everyone. Some people don’t go to church, but they go on these tours. Spirituality is moving globally.”

Ingram is equally excited. “This retreat is more than your typical tropical beach getaway,” she says. “It’s a soulful journey towards self-renewal. Reverend Skip brings profound wisdom for transformation while we explore what’s sacred to the indigenous people of Costa Rica.”

Retreat Details

The retreat takes place February 15-20, 2024. Double occupancy or single rooms available with river kayaking, surf lessons, zip line adventures and angel card readings by Reverend Skip at additional cost. For more information about tour features and registration, visit NURSHA Costa Rica retreat.

Cherish Tours, a women-owned tour operator, is providing white-glove management for the retreat.

About the Organizers

Shalonda Ingram

Shalonda Ingram is an innovator, producer and spiritual entrepreneur who strategizes and produces programs that elevate community, ignite new economic energies and deliver long-term transformation. She works primarily with faith and arts communities in the United States. Ingram is the founder of United States of Consciousness, an umbrella organization for NURSHA, Born Brown All Rights Reserved and its non-profit branch, Born Brown Institute. She is a fellow with Pro Democracy America and co-founder of Zebras Unite, D.C. Chapter. To learn more, visit https://shalondaingram.com/

Reverend Skip Jennings

Reverend Skip Jennings, founder of Mind, Body, Spirit Solutions LLC, is a motivational speaker, transformational coach, yoga instructor and shamanic healer. He brings over 30 years of expertise to empower individuals on their wellness path. A graduate of the Michael B. Beckwith School of Ministry, Reverend Skip is also the author of several spiritual books, including the latest The Little Book for Big Transformations: 31 Days of Inner Visions and Spiritual Practices. He has also served as co-director of the L.G.B.T.Q.A. ministry at Agape. Reverend Skip’s podcasts on spiritual development include “Voice of Unity” on Unity Online Radio and “In the Flow.” To learn more, visit https://www.skipjennings.com/

NURSHA

NURSHA is a unique enterprise designed around principles of creative economics, local growth, and network based scale. NURSHA is a multinational entity with an established track record for multi-bottom line engagement practices. To learn more, visit https://nurshaproject.com/

Cherish Tours

Cherish Tours is a women-owned curated small group travel experience exclusively for women and is a white-glove manager of the all-gender Costa Rica tour. For more information, visit https://www.gocherishtours.com/

Interviews available.

