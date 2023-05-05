Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth Sells Out 24 Hours After Launch
Chef Ron’s hearty vegan Super Mineral Broth offers all the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth with none of the bones
We would like to thank everyone for such an overwhelming response!”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Ron Stewart is thrilled to announce his Super Mineral Broths – hearty, 100 percent plant-based meals packed with essential nutrients and minerals – have sold out shortly after their May launch.
“We are gratified that our customers recognize the advantages of a mineral broth that contains 100 percent clean, sustainable, plant-based ingredients,” Stewart said. “We continue to carry this pioneering philosophy throughout every aspect of our business. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.”
Sipping broth has immense benefits that include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” Chef Ron said.
A report by the World Health Organization ranked the consumption of red and processed meat alongside smoking as a major cause of cancer. Eating less meat has also been shown to reduce the risk of stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
In addition, a Harvard Medical School study reports, “Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, magnesium and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. As a result, they're likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.”
In addition to its health benefits, research has shown that avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way to reduce the environmental impact on the planet, including your impact on land use (83 percent of the world’s farmland is used for livestock), water use, greenhouse gases and mass extinction of wildlife.
And a meat-free and dairy-free diet is beneficial for animals. Approximately 86 percent of the world’s land mammals are livestock.
Chef Ron has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world. While in Los Angeles, he was personally asked to cater for the weddings of celebrities Josh Brolin and Diane Lane, and also cooked for Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Britney Spears and Jessica Lange, among others.
But you don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy the benefits of Chef Ron’s delicious Super Mineral Broth, just hop on over to chefron.com to learn more.
