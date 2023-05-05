Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth Sells Out 24 Hours After Launch

Chef Ron’s hearty vegan Super Mineral Broth offers all the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth with none of the bones

We would like to thank everyone for such an overwhelming response!”
— Chef Ron Stewart
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Ron Stewart is thrilled to announce his Super Mineral Broths – hearty, 100 percent plant-based meals packed with essential nutrients and minerals – have sold out shortly after their May launch.

“We are gratified that our customers recognize the advantages of a mineral broth that contains 100 percent clean, sustainable, plant-based ingredients,” Stewart said. “We continue to carry this pioneering philosophy throughout every aspect of our business. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.”

Sipping broth has immense benefits that include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” Chef Ron said.

A report by the World Health Organization ranked the consumption of red and processed meat alongside smoking as a major cause of cancer. Eating less meat has also been shown to reduce the risk of stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

In addition, a Harvard Medical School study reports, “Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, magnesium and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. As a result, they're likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.”

In addition to its health benefits, research has shown that avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way to reduce the environmental impact on the planet, including your impact on land use (83 percent of the world’s farmland is used for livestock), water use, greenhouse gases and mass extinction of wildlife.

And a meat-free and dairy-free diet is beneficial for animals. Approximately 86 percent of the world’s land mammals are livestock.

Chef Ron has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world. While in Los Angeles, he was personally asked to cater for the weddings of celebrities Josh Brolin and Diane Lane, and also cooked for Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Britney Spears and Jessica Lange, among others.

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy the benefits of Chef Ron’s delicious Super Mineral Broth, just hop on over to chefron.com to learn more.

Chef Ron's Super Mineral Broth Sells Out 24 Hours After Launch

About

Creating a plant-based broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy was the inspiration for Chef Ron Stewart to launch his Super Mineral Broth brand of vegan broths. Stewart, known as Chef Ron, who has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world, will begin offering his Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths – hearty, 100 percent plant-based meals packed with essential nutrients and minerals – in the spring of 2023. “We created a mineral broth with all of the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth, using 100 percent clean, sustainable, locally sourced, plant-based ingredients,” Stewart said. “We continue to carry this pioneering philosophy throughout every aspect of our business. The broth is chef-prepared in small batches and contains no preservatives. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.” Sipping broth has immense benefits, which include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore, according to Stewart. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of a sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” he said. Stewart attended the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, New York. Following his education, Stewart had a year-long apprenticeship at La Galleria Ristorante in the Netherlands. He later founded Mare Blu – an upscale Italian/Mediterranean restaurant and catering business that was featured in Sunset Magazine’s “Best of California.” Explaining the broth’s origins, Stewart said, “I developed my broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy who had no appetite but wanted something packed with minerals and nutrients that is vegan, tasty and easy to drink. Just a couple of cups a day kept her nourished and energized. She loved it. I then decided to make it available to everyone.” Stewart is joined by his wife Natalie in his Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth venture. Natalie Stewart earned a master’s degree in biotechnology from the Food Industry University in Kiev, Ukraine, where her extensive knowledge in health and nutrition stems from. Using her education and expertise in traditional and naturopathic medical approaches, she took a highly scientific approach to curating the perfect ingredient list – maximizing the nutritional benefits of Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths. Not only are Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths created with a great deal of respect to the environment; they are packaged in glass, recyclable jars. Subscribe to Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth at chefron.com and receive 25 percent off the first order. Customers will also be entered to win a free case of broth.

