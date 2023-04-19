Chef Ron’s Vegan Super Mineral Broth, Offering all the Health Benefits and Nutrition of Bone Broth, to Launch May 1st

About

Creating a plant-based broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy was the inspiration for Chef Ron Stewart to launch his Super Mineral Broth brand of vegan broths. Stewart, known as Chef Ron, who has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary world, will begin offering his Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths – hearty, 100 percent plant-based meals packed with essential nutrients and minerals – in the spring of 2023. “We created a mineral broth with all of the health benefits and nutrition of bone broth, using 100 percent clean, sustainable, locally sourced, plant-based ingredients,” Stewart said. “We continue to carry this pioneering philosophy throughout every aspect of our business. The broth is chef-prepared in small batches and contains no preservatives. We exist to enrich our community’s health and wellness through nourishing, delicious, plant-based food.” Sipping broth has immense benefits, which include reducing inflammation, fostering gut health and facilitating liver function. It’s long been assumed that those benefits are only achieved through bone broth, but that isn’t true anymore, according to Stewart. “You can reap all of the amazing benefits of a sipping broth without the harm animal products have on the environment,” he said. Stewart attended the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, New York. Following his education, Stewart had a year-long apprenticeship at La Galleria Ristorante in the Netherlands. He later founded Mare Blu – an upscale Italian/Mediterranean restaurant and catering business that was featured in Sunset Magazine’s “Best of California.” Explaining the broth’s origins, Stewart said, “I developed my broth for a friend undergoing chemotherapy who had no appetite but wanted something packed with minerals and nutrients that is vegan, tasty and easy to drink. Just a couple of cups a day kept her nourished and energized. She loved it. I then decided to make it available to everyone.” Stewart is joined by his wife Natalie in his Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth venture. Natalie Stewart earned a master’s degree in biotechnology from the Food Industry University in Kiev, Ukraine, where her extensive knowledge in health and nutrition stems from. Using her education and expertise in traditional and naturopathic medical approaches, she took a highly scientific approach to curating the perfect ingredient list – maximizing the nutritional benefits of Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths. Not only are Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broths created with a great deal of respect to the environment; they are packaged in glass, recyclable jars. Subscribe to Chef Ron’s Super Mineral Broth at chefron.com and receive 25 percent off the first order. Customers will also be entered to win a free case of broth.