The Quest by Victor Atyas

Do you feel stuck in life? Do you feel like you are losing the fire that ignited your passion? Author Victor Atyas brings you The Quest, a brilliant novel that revolves around the life of Adam as he tries to get away from the shackles that have been pinning him.

“Don’t hold back. Live passionately. This may well be your last chance.”

Victor Atyas together with Authors Press, is proud to present two of his works to the public. One of which is the novel The Quest that recounts the journey of Adam, a school psychologist who feels stuck and burned-out in life. Longing for a radical life change, Adam embarks on a journey to Biot, a medieval village in the Cote d’Azur, where he hopes to fulfill his passion for silversmithing in shadows of Picasso, Cezanne, and Matisse. He quickly finds shelter under the wing of Tonio, the local English-speaking French-Arab jeweler, who offers him workspace in his atelier in the heart of the old town. Tonio turns out to be fanatically prejudiced against USA and Israel, constantly oppressing Adam with lectures on world politics. Adam endures Tonio’s verbal tirades until Tonio accuses him of stealing silver wire. Deeply offended and hurt, he tells Tonio to go and fuck himself, and leaves never to come back. No longer having an outlet for jewelry making, Adam considers returning to The State. But then he meets Theodora, a graduate student, falls in love with her, and directs his passion at her.

Author Victor Atyas was born in Sarajevo in what was then Yugoslavia. He immigrated alone to the United States at the age of twenty. Arriving to USA with no knowledge of English, with no education, and no funds, he worked daytime in factories, and studied in the evenings. Over time, assisted by scholarships and assistantships, he obtained a doctorate in Clinical Psychology.

The Quest is a gripping novel that is sure to reach out and touch hearts everywhere. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

