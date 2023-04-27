Summer Lust III: The Club Rhapsody by Patricia Montclair

Author Patricia Montclair keeps readers hooked and wanting more in her Summer Lust series

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Montclair is back at it again with Summer Lust III: The Club Rhapsody, the third book in Patricia Montclair’s Summer Lust series.

The series follows the story of twenty-year-old Jasmine Alexander who is in search of her fantasy lover. As she travels to Europe, Jasmine orchestrates a plan to remain on the continent until she finds her perfect mate. The man of her dreams. Jasmine then meets Alfredo Ramos, a man to whom she is strangely attracted. But, unknown to Jasmine, Alfredo has a dark little secret — he is a vampire.

The third sequel of the series, Summer Lust III: The Club Rhapsody, delineates the progress of Jasmine and Alfredo’s relationship as Jasmine learns about who she is.

Even though Alfredo is married to someone else, it does not count since she is mortal and not a vampire. Alfredo continues to nurture his relationship with Jasmine, and then proves to Jasmine the consequences of her true nature; in return, she agrees and accepts the responsibilities and is ready for the next level. When disaster strikes, Jasmine and Alfredo try to save others’ lives by putting theirs at stake.

Summer Lust III: The Club Rhapsody is a detailed erotica written in a realistic manner so readers can experience every scene as if they are one of the characters. The author, Patricia Montclair, writes under this Nom de Plume to avoid confusion with other genres she writes, maintain privacy, and ensure creative freedom of expression.

Curious about the book? The series is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers. If you wish to know more about the Summer Lust series, you can click the following links: Summer Lust, Summer Lust II, and Summer Lust III. Keep an eye out for Summer Lust IV out later this year.

