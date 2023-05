The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $1.8 Million Available to Florida Communities for Community Planning and Strategic Economic Development Initiatives

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that $1.8 million in funding is available to eligible organizations and local governments for community planning and strategic economic development initiatives. $1.52 million is available through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) Grant Program and $280,000 is available through the Competitive Florida Partnership Grant Program.

Administered by DEO, the open programs and the details of their application cycle are as follows:

Competitive Florida Partnership Grant Program

Funding is available to municipalities, counties and Regional Planning Councils to create an economic development strategy through innovative planning and public engagement. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 26, 2023.

CPTA Grant Program

Funding is available to municipalities, counties and Regional Planning Councils to help communities address various planning initiatives, such as economic development, resiliency strategies and critical local planning issues. Additionally, the program promotes innovative planning solutions to protect Florida's natural resources. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 16, 2023.