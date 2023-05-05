Todd Blodgett Bares the Gritty True Story Behind His Time With the FBI
A republican crackhead tells the story of when he was assigned the task to monitor the white supremacist movementCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd A. Blodgett’s book "Republican Crackhead: An addict’s life in the FBI and DC’s Hoods, while infiltrating HATERS" presents to readers a cautionary tale of what can happen to a person when he gets an unfettered addiction to crack cocaine while working undercover for the FBI.
Blodgett’s career placed him smack dab where all of the action was. He served in the staff of President Ronald Reagan, and then in the staff of President George H.W. Bush. But from there, he started working for both the Republican National Committee and the FBI, and it was during his stint with the bureau that he started infiltrating white supremacist groups, neo-Nazis, and other militant far-right groups.
He would do this for three years. Unbeknownst to the FBI, Blodgett would be heavily addicted to crack cocaine throughout this period. This didn’t stop him from conducting business with many of the big names in the white power movement, including author and physicist William L. Pierce and Willis Carto. For a time, Blodgett, Carto, and Pierce would co-own Resistance Record, a record label that was closely related to Pierce’s National Alliance.
Blodgett’s harrowing account of his tenure as an FBI informant under the influence of crack presents a cautionary warning to readers. Blodgett wrote the book with the sole purpose of helping addicts to quit their addiction, going so far as to say that if this was the only thing the book was able to do, it would have achieved its goal.
Blodgett’s book also serves as a call to supporters of the white supremacy movement to rethink their stance.
Written with the raw energy one would expect from a former republican crackhead working for the FBI, Todd Blodgett’s "Republican Crackhead: An addict’s life in the FBI and DC’s Hoods, while infiltrating HATERS" is a fascinating look into the unique life of a crackhead with a purpose. Get your copy today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube