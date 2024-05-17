From the ER to the Page: David Johnson Shares the Life Behind the Sirens
A journey of courage, compassion, and unforgettable stories.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet David Johnson—a paramedic, storyteller, and now author of “The Sirens Never Stop!” Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, amidst the backdrop of Michael Jackson's hometown, Johnson's journey to becoming a published author is as remarkable as the tales he shares in his book.
With a career spanning two decades, Johnson's life has been anything but ordinary. From his early days as a basketball player and track athlete to his years spent working in a steel company, Johnson's diverse experiences have shaped him into the compassionate and resilient individual he is today.
But it was his time as a paramedic that truly defined Johnson's life's work. Through countless emergencies, life-threatening situations, and moments of profound connection, Johnson discovered the true meaning of heroism: not in grand gestures or flashy rescues, but in the quiet, everyday acts of courage and compassion that define the human experience.
Johnson eloquently writes, “The one thing about saving lives is you have to protect yours. You can't save anyone if you go down. So, the first thing I learned was how to stay alive. The one thing I always remembered being told was, the people you are going to save you don't know personally. But they are someone's mother, father, brother, sister, or child. And someone is waiting for that person to come back home or survive. So, treat them like they belong to you. Treat them like you would want someone to treat yours.”
In “The Sirens Never Stop!,” Johnson shares the highs and lows of life on the front lines of emergency medicine—writing interesting narratives, hilarious anecdotes, and poignant reflections on love and loss.
A celebration of the countless unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to saving others, David Johnson’s “The Sirens Never Stop!” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube