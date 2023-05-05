Infinite Protection LTD Integrates Visual Gun Detection Technology into its Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers

WAPAKONETA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Protection LTD, a leading provider of mobile surveillance solutions, has announced that it is now offering Visual Gun Detection Technology in its line of Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers. This cutting-edge technology uses advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to detect and track firearms in real-time, making it a powerful tool for law enforcement agencies, security teams and educational facilities looking to improve safety and security.

The Visual Gun Detection Technology is designed to work seamlessly with the Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers, which are fully self-contained and portable units that can be deployed quickly and easily in any location. Equipped with high-definition cameras, the Scout trailers provide 360-degree coverage of the surrounding area, allowing for complete situational awareness and monitoring. With the addition of Visual Gun Detection Technology, the Scout trailers now offer an even greater level of protection, detecting and alerting on the presence of firearms within their field of view.

"It's amazing how quickly a firearm is detected with this technology," stated Aaron Baker of Infinite Protection LTD. "Our primary focus using this technology is stopping gun violence before it ever happens."

Infinite Protection LTD wanted a way to offer even more security solutions to their line of Scouts, which already had Gunshot Detection, Facial Recognition, License Plate Recognition, Smoke/Fire Detection and other available features. With the support of security experts from Avigilon and the crime prevention technology team at Omnilert, they were able to develop and successfully test this cutting-edge technology to enhance the safety features of the Scouts.

According to Baker, Visual Gun Detection Technology identifies firearms that are brandished, not concealed, so individuals that legally carry a firearm on their person will not be targeted. Handguns, rifles, shotguns and even bazookas are types of firearms that will now be detected by Infinite Protection's Scouts.

The technology works by analyzing video feeds from the Scout's cameras, using sophisticated algorithms to identify the unique shape and movement patterns of firearms. When a firearm is brandished, the system immediately alerts designated personnel, providing them with real-time information about the location and type of firearm. This allows law enforcement to quickly respond to potential threats and take appropriate action.

One of the key benefits of Visual Gun Detection Technology is its ability to operate in a wide range of environments and lighting conditions. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a variety of situations, from securing large events to monitoring schools, universities, churches and other high-risk areas.

Infinite Protection LTD is committed to providing the most advanced mobile surveillance solutions to its customers, and the addition of Visual Gun Detection Technology to its Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers is a testament to that commitment. With this technology, Infinite Protection is helping to make communities and businesses safer and more secure, by providing advanced tools to detect and respond to potential threats.

In conclusion, Visual Gun Detection Technology is an innovative and powerful tool that can help educational facilities and law enforcement agencies to enhance their security measures. Infinite Protection LTD's addition of this technology to its Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers is a significant step forward in mobile surveillance solutions, and it is sure to be a game-changer in the industry. With Visual Gun Detection Technology, organizations can take proactive measures to protect their people and assets, making our communities safer and more secure.

To learn more about this cutting-edge technology or to schedule a free demonstration, contact Infinite Protection LTD at 844-637-1350 or visit www.solarandwindtrailers.com

Actual footage from our Scout identifying individuals brandishing different types of firearms.

About

Infinite Protection is a technology-based security integration team that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to detect the presence of weapons, contraband, and explosives in any public or private location. This system provides an added layer of security that can scan for potential threats in real time while still allowing people to move freely. The platform contains a three-step process that combines facial recognition with acoustic and thermal sensors to detect any potential threats. The facial recognition component captures a person’s image and compares it to a database of individuals with known links to weapons, contraband, or explosives. The acoustic component listens for the sound characteristic of guns being fired in order to locate weapons. Finally, the thermal component uses heat sensors to detect the presence of explosives.

