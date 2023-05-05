Jeremy Williams, Owner and Head Coach at Red Hawk Coaching, Introduces New Coaching Services for Real Estate Agents

Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar

Jeremy Williams, Owner of Red Hawk Coaching, introduces new coaching services for real estate agents, offering flexibility and personalized support.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Williams, a renowned entrepreneur and the driving force behind Red Hawk Coaching, is pleased to announce the launch of new coaching services tailored specifically for real estate agents, real estate team leads, real estate broker/owners, and small business owners. These exciting additions to the Red Hawk Coaching lineup aim to provide customized coaching solutions that cater to the unique needs and goals of each client.

Red Hawk Coaching has gained a strong reputation for its traditional coaching packages, offering a consistent coaching regimen with dedicated weekly time slots for clients to tackle their business challenges. These packages are available in three, six, and twelve-month increments, providing flexibility and long-term support.

In response to evolving client needs, Jeremy Williams has introduced the Coaching on Demand Packages. These packages allow clients to schedule coaching appointments at their convenience, accommodating their busy schedules. This flexible option is ideal for business owners who require additional adaptability. Moreover, clients opting for this package have the option to combine sessions, empowering them to address more complex issues in their businesses effectively.

Furthermore, Red Hawk Coaching now offers group coaching packages designed specifically for team leads and broker/owners in the real estate industry. These 45-minute Zoom calls facilitate interactive learning experiences, encompassing growth lessons and productivity-centric discussions. The group dynamic fosters collaboration and allows participants to learn from their peers, enhancing their overall development.

Jeremy Williams, the visionary behind these new coaching offerings, based their development on valuable feedback from clients and prospective clients. Commenting on the launch, Jeremy expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to create more opportunities to help individuals with their specific needs and goals. These new coaching services reflect our commitment to providing tailored solutions that drive tangible results."

Jeremy Williams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his coaching practice. He is not only the Head Coach and Owner of Red Hawk Coaching but also a Best-Selling Author of the book "Survive Scale Soar: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve." This acclaimed book is available for purchase in multiple formats on Amazon.

In addition to his coaching endeavors, Jeremy hosts the popular entrepreneurial podcast, "Survive Scale Soar." The podcast features engaging conversations with industry experts, including Nick Wagner of Perfection Water Sports, Owen Hemsath (known as Owen Video), Megan Behan of Team on the Rise brokered by eXp Realty, Katie Cooper of the Home Sweet Home Real Estate Group, and many more notable guests. Through his podcast, Jeremy shares valuable insights and strategies to inspire and empower entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

For more information about Red Hawk Coaching and the range of coaching services offered by Jeremy Williams, please visit www.redhawkcoaching.com.

About Jeremy Williams and Red Hawk Coaching:

Jeremy Williams is the Owner and Head Coach at Red Hawk Coaching, a coaching company that provides specialized coaching services for real estate agents, real estate team leads, real estate broker/owners, and small business owners. With a focus on personal growth, leadership development, and accountability, Red Hawk Coaching offers tailored coaching solutions to help clients achieve their goals and maximize their potential. Jeremy Williams is a Best-Selling Author and the host of the popular entrepreneurial podcast, "Survive Scale Soar."

