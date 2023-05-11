BareOrganics Marine Greens on Shelf Nationwide at Whole Foods Locations this Spring

BareOrganics USDA Organic Marine Greens and Irish Moss

WR Group's BareOrganics brand's continued success at Whole Foods

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their BareOrganics brand at all Whole Foods locations nationwide.

It is BareOrganics’ mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into various daily routines. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and have a pleasing taste. All packaging is sustainable for less overall waste, 100% recyclable, BPA-free and reusable with an easy-peel label. Our packaging is both microwave, freezer and top shelf dishwasher safe.

“BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic superfood products to support wholesome habits and incorporate them into everyday life,” says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. “We’re honored to have this amazing opportunity to introduce the Whole Foods consumer to one of our top selling items, BareOrganics Marine Greens! It is an organic blend of some of the most potent super green micro algae species including Chlorella, Spirulina & Kelp. It comes in an easy-to-use powder so it can seamlessly be added to your everyday wellness routine.”

The addition of BareOrganics Marine Greens comes on the heels of the great success of the BareOrganics’ Irish Sea Moss at the retailer. According to a recent article published by Wall Street Journal, the BareOrganics sea-moss powder experienced 110% year-over-year sales growth in 2022, according to Megan Causgrove, global category merchant for Whole Foods Market.

You can now purchase the following BareOrganics products at all US Whole Foods locations:

Organic Irish Moss Powder $29.99

● BareOrganics Irish Moss could be used as a vegan thickening agent in recipes and serve as an overall health promoter and natural immunity booster. Organic Irish Moss helps add texture where needed, and nutrition as well. Irish Moss has traditionally been used for both medicinal and nutritional purposes throughout Europe and other countries as the plant spread across the globe. Organic Irish Sea Moss is known by many names – pearl moss and carrageen – but its reputation as an overall health promoter and natural immunity booster is well-known.

Organic Marine Greens Powder $26.99

● BareOrganics Marine Greens Powder offers the best of the sea with a comprehensive blend of organic kelp, chlorella and spirulina to combine the benefits of all three greens. The super green ingredients in Marine Greens Powder are species of micro algae or seaweed that help to support overall vitality and natural immunity support and are particularly delicious additions for those looking to diversify the greens in their diet.

Irish Sea Moss and Marine Greens will be ON SALE at Whole Foods Market nationally in May from Wednesday, 5/3 to Tuesday, 5/30.

More About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers seek nutrient dense whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.