Addison Reserve Country Club's $20M Golf Course Renovation
Construction has begun on the Trepidation Course at Addison Reserve Country Club
Known in the industry for innovation, Rees has created and overseen many wonderful course renovations & we are honored that he has chosen to work with us at Addison to elevate our golfing experience.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Reserve Country Club in Delray Beach, FL announces a $20M golf course renovation project for their three 9-hole championship golf courses. Renowned golf course architect Rees Jones, along with his design associate and Vice President, Steve Weisser, have designed and will oversee the implementation of improvements and enhancements to the three courses.
— Michael J. McCarthy, CEO & GM
Phase one of the improvements, commencing in May 2023, will focus on the first 9-hole course, Trepidation, as well as on the putting and chipping areas, and driving range. It is anticipated that phase one will be completed and available for play in December 2023. The two additional courses, Redemption and Salvation, will be renovated in 2024.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the membership and staff at Addison Reserve,” said Rees Jones. “Steve and I are excited about getting the project started.”
The membership voted and overwhelmingly approved this renovation that will include total upgrades to every aspect of the golf courses. In addition, there will be new practice facilities featuring training and fitting bays, Top Golf amenities with a lit driving range, golf pro shop, snack bar and golfers’ lounge/bar.
“Known in the industry for innovation, Rees has created and overseen many wonderful course renovations and we are honored that he has chosen to work with us here at Addison Reserve to elevate our golfing experience. These improvements will complete the Club’s enhancement project that included the addition of a new 35,000 square foot Lifestyle Complex in 2019 and the complete refurbishment of the 70,000 square foot Clubhouse in the fall of 2021,” Michael J. McCarthy, CEO & General Manager. “The influx of younger members to the Club and the resurgence of interest in premier country club golf facilities led the Board and management to view the golf course renovation as a top priority.”
“This new project is one that will enhance our membership offerings for existing and incoming members and their families for years to come. We are eager to present dedicated space for demos, fittings and lessons. The improvements to the courses and the new facilities will allow us to expand our programming. ” Kevin Baldizar, Director of Golf
“I am really looking forward to watching these improvements unfold. The bulk heading and littorals we are installing are going to be great complements to the Platinum Paspalum. It is such an honor to be able to work alongside Rees Jones and witness his passion and creativity for golf and Addison Reserve. The changes that we are making are really going to change the way you have played holes for many years.” Josh Fleisher, Director of Golf Course Maintenance.
About Addison Reserve Country Club
The sought-after gated country club community of Addison Reserve in Delray Beach, FL offers 717 magnificent single-family homes. The 35,000 sq. ft. Lifestyle Complex has a state-of-the-art two story Fitness Center, The Spa, Tennis, Pickleball and Basketball Courts, Children’s Aquatic Center and Game Room, Pro Shop and casual dining restaurant, The Grill. The Grill features indoor/outdoor seating and bar area, amidst green space, waterfall features and individual fire pits. The main clubhouse features the golf pro shop, private event rooms, ladies’ and men’s card rooms, and three dining areas, stYr lounge, Taste seafood and chophouse restaurant, and Vault, an ultra, high-end dining experience.
Addison Reserve Country Club is minutes away from the heart of downtown Delray Beach, "America's Most Fun Small Town." This boutique community and exclusive Club welcomes residents and Members to a luxury lifestyle that combines the harmony of nature, excellence in service and superior amenities.
Addison Reserve is a Distinguished Elite Club and is recognized by the Platinum Clubs of the World as #5 of the top 150 residential country clubs in America, and as #25 in the world. The Fitness and Wellness Center was just named as the #1 country club Health and Wellness Complex in the United States by Club & Resort Business.
Denise Saari
Addison Reserve Country Club
+1 561-455-1201
DENISES@ADDISONRESERVE.CC