Addison Reserve Country Club appoints Yann Chupin, a Certified Master Chef of France, as Executive Chef

Yann Chupin, Executive Chef

Yann Chupin brings his culinary mastery to Addison Reserve Country Club

Yann was the clear choice, not only for his culinary excellence but also for his leadership qualities and his vision for the future of our kitchen.” — Michael J. McCarthy CEO & GM

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addison Reserve Country Club in Delray Beach, FL is proud to welcome Yann Chupin , a Certified Master Chef of France, to lead the culinary team as their new Executive Chef."Yann was the clear choice, not only for his culinary excellence but also for his leadership qualities and his vision for the future of our kitchens as an exceptional leader, coach and mentor for the nearly 70 dedicated men and women in our culinary operation at the Club," said Michael J. McCarthy, CEO & GM.Since the early age of 8, Chef Yann Chupin has been in the kitchen cooking, beginning with his father who was also an extremely gifted chef, and his mother who had a passion for preparing traditional family dishes. At the age of 16, Chef Chupin landed an opportunity to work in a well-known restaurant 25 miles away from where he grew up, in the beautiful village of Chalonnes Sur Loire in the La Loire Valley in stunning western France.After gaining invaluable experience from his father and mentor, Yann decided to attend culinary school. He apprenticed under some of the best and most inspirational chefs in the industry from Jean Francois Pierce, Jean-Yves Gueho, James Baron and Louis Grondard, who was a Meilleurs Ouvrier de France, or Master Chef of France. Executive Chef Chupin moved to the United States to continue his career with the Le Meridien Hotel in Boston. Chef Yann then moved on to Philadelphia, where he worked his way up to become the head Chef of a Philadelphia French restaurant, after only a year of service. At this point, he decided to relocate once again to work in the Caribbean, before returning to Philadelphia to fill the position of head Chef for The Sofitel Hotel Company. As Yann continued in his career he made his way through various Philadelphia restaurants and hotels to gain experience and to gain knowledge of different environments.“Cooking is absolutely an astonishing art form. You can express yourself through your culinary creations and communicate exact feelings and moods through the food that you prepare. I love to give pleasure to people who enjoy tantalizing their taste buds,” Executive Chef Yann Chupin said. “My father has always been a huge inspiration for many of my recipes and creations.”It was in February of 2003 that Chef Yann Chupin had the opportunity to join The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company as the garde manger chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia. After several exciting years in Philadelphia, Chef Chupin decided to advance his career to the next level. He transferred to The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia where he stepped up to take on the task of becoming the hotel’s Executive Sous Chef. After 18 months, he was promoted to Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. After 2 years chef Yann came back to the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro where he lead the culinary operation of the resort with 3 restaurants and multiple bars for almost 5 years.In 2015, Chef Chupin brought his broad culinary history to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota as Executive Chef where he oversees all culinary production including four restaurants, five bars, all banquet events and the Club Lounge. Gifted with a passion for food and hospitality, he is constantly experimenting with new ideas and concepts in the kitchen and continues to be recognized for his excellence in quality and service.Since 2015, Chef Yann became a Master Chef of France (Maîtres Cuisiniers de France) one of the most prestigious culinary associations in the world since 1951, dedicated to upholding the excellence, creativity, and heritage of French gastronomy. Only about 550 members in 5 continent, 22 country and about 80 in USA-Canada.

