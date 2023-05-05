Forest Legacy Program Aids Landowners and Conservation Efforts

NASHVILLE — Forest landowners can ensure conservation benefits for generations to come with funding through the Forest Legacy Program (FLP). Proposals to apply for funding may be submitted until June 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST.

“One of the greatest threats to Tennessee’s forests is conversion to another use, like residential or commercial development,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Grants are available to landowners who want to keep their forests as forests, encouraging sustainable forest management and supporting strong forest products markets. FLP provides options for land to remain in private ownership while ensuring that its conservation values and support for local rural economies continue.”

FLP is a conservation program administered by the U.S. Forest Service in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry to protect privately-owned forest lands from conversion to non-forest uses through conservation easements or land purchases. Federal grant funds pay for conservation easements that restrict development and allow landowners to continue to own and manage their land.

Keeping Tennessee land in traditional forest uses contributes to improved water quality, fish and wildlife habitat, timber, fuel wood, other forest products, and recreation opportunities. The Tennessee Forest Legacy Program currently conserves 53,315 acres valued at $59 million across Tennessee.

Find the request for proposal package and more information about Tennessee’s FLP at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/protection/legacy.html.

For questions about FLP, contact Assistant State Forester Heather Slayton at 615-837-5432 or heather.slayton@tn.gov.

Photo: Big Forks Forest Legacy Tract in Marion County