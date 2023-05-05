Miratech Welcomes Justin Kearney as the New Vice President of People
Miratech, a leading IT services and consulting organization, welcomes Justin Kearney to its senior management team as the VP of People.
— Olga Skydan, Miratech senior Vice-President, Corporate Services
In his new role, Mr. Kearney will contribute to delivering transformational change, developing a high-performing global people function, implementing employee engagement models, and creating a bright employer brand.
Justin’s primary focus will be to lead and cultivate our organizational culture, strengthen employee engagement, and design and implement people practices that will enable sustained growth for Miratech.
Justin had a distinguished international HR leadership career spanning several industries. With over 24 years of successful experience in HR roles as part of executive teams, the new VP of People feels confident in his ability to maximize the efficient delivery of HR services and develop a culture built on empathy, resilience, and growth mindset. Previously, he served a nine-year tenure as the Group Senior Vice President of HR at Logicallis, a UK communications technology organization and service provider and delivered outstanding results.
Over more than two decades of HR career, Justin obtained extensive experience in supporting business growth, digitalizing HR functions, and developing international teams, which are all critical areas for Miratech's visionary growth plans.
“At Miratech, we strive to provide our employees with the best possible experience. We are thrilled to have Justin join our team as his vast experience in leadership and people management will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives. Welcome aboard, Justin!” – comments, Olga Skydan, Miratech senior Vice-President, Corporate Services.
Justin is excited to join the Miratech team and make a difference, “I am delighted to be joining Miratech Group to lead the people function. I find it quite remarkable how the resilient team in Ukraine and around the world have not only been able to continue to support our customers despite the tragic events there but also delivered on our ambitious growth plans. I am very excited about supporting Miratech with the next stages of its development, building on the wonderful culture that is already in place.”
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information, please visit miratechgroup.com.
