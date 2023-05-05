Grazitti Interactive Named as Product Challenger & Contender in ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a leading global digital services provider, has been recognized as a Product Challenger and Contender in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report. The company has been honored with this title in three categories: We have been recognized in three categories - Product Challenger in Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Midmarket, and Contender in Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.
Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive said, "We are focused on using Salesforce as a platform for continuous innovation to enable an ecosystem where modern enterprises can flourish. At the same time, we strive to empower organizations to become AI-first by harnessing Salesforce Einstein's out of the box capabilities and also the enormous technology being unleashed by LLMs and Generative AI.”
“Being bestowed among the top service providers encourages us to continue developing innovative solutions and expanding our AI capabilities to make enterprises future-ready”, he added.
Atul Sharma, Director of Salesforce Practice, Grazitti Interactive, said, "We have been a valued partner of Salesforce, and we are delighted to be recognized as a 'Product Challenger' and 'Contender' in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report. We look forward to continuing our research and development to enable a more efficient Salesforce ecosystem for our customers."
Grazitti Interactive's expertise in Salesforce has enabled it to help its customers achieve their digital transformation goals. The company's focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity has made it a trusted partner for leading organizations across industries.
Find more details about Grazitti’s Salesforce Capabilities, here.
About ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report
The ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report evaluates the capabilities of service providers in various areas and provides insights into their strengths and challenges. Grazitti Interactive's inclusion in this report showcases its ability to provide exceptional services and solutions to its customers through Salesforce.
About Grazitti Interactive®
Grazitti Interactive is a digital technology leader having extensive experience in developing innovative solutions that unlock data insights, increase operational efficiency, and drive customer success. We’ve been empowering companies of all sizes — including Fortune 500 enterprises— to implement, customize, configure, optimize, integrate, and manage solutions such as CRM, marketing automation, online communities, eCommerce, and analytics.
