NHC Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $269,563,000 compared to $278,983,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of 3.4%. The decrease in net operating revenues during the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by the reduction in government stimulus income of $10.6 million compared to the first quarter a year ago, as well as us exiting seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the government stimulus income and the seven skilled nursing facilities in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire, same-facility net operating revenues increased 7.1% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $11,723,000 compared to $15,318,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $12,071,000 compared to $14,081,000 for the same period in 2022 (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the $10.6 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.76 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $0.99 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $0.91 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,732 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 23 assisted living communities with 1,181 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 34 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 258,007 $ 256,337 Other revenues 11,556 12,026 Government stimulus income - 10,620 Net operating revenues and grant income 269,563 278,983 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 167,824 170,694 Other operating 71,489 74,085 Facility rent 10,092 10,065 Depreciation and amortization 10,048 9,757 Interest 98 165 Total costs and expenses 259,551 264,766 Income from operations 10,012 14,217 Non-operating income 4,323 3,199 Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities 1,386 3,126 Income before income taxes 15,721 20,542 Income tax provision (4,436 ) (5,193 ) Net income 11,285 15,349 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 438 (31 ) Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 11,723 $ 15,318 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,337,423 15,416,836 Diluted 15,356,335 15,463,855 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.55 Balance Sheet Data March 31 December 31 (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 164,791 $ 182,589 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 173,317 158,067 Current assets 337,903 353,932 Property and equipment, net 503,124 506,532 Total assets 1,265,353 1,275,450 Current liabilities 183,210 197,887 NHC stockholders' equity 877,102 874,276

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 555.85 $ 544.66 Managed Care 444.95 433.48 Medicaid 236.78 228.53 Private Pay and Other 278.55 270.19 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 315.81 $ 305.78 (1) Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 84,032 91,583 Managed Care 58,446 55,637 Medicaid 276,506 304,260 Private Pay and Other 157,422 153,955 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 576,406 605,435 (1) (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the skilled nursing per diems and patient days included the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NHC exited these seven skilled nursing facilities on September 1, 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $291.35 and 52,278 total patient days. The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 11,723 $ 15,318 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (1,386 ) (3,126 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 1,217 743 Stock-based compensation expense 639 712 Income tax provision on non-GAAP adjustments (122 ) 434 Non-GAAP Net income $ 12,071 $ 14,081 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.99 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (0.06 ) (0.15 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 0.06 0.04 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.91 (2) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2023 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2021 through 2023. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and two hospice agencies. The newly opened operations for the 2022 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals that opened during the second quarter of 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005077/en/