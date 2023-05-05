EU and Azerbaijan hold Forth meeting on Security Dialogue

The fourth meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue took place on 3 May in Brussels.

The sides discussed the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regional security issues, and the EU’s role in supporting peace and stability in the region. They also discussed issues of foreign and security policy and possible future cooperation, among others, on cyber and hybrid threats, fighting violent extremism and terrorism, and on space-related activities.

“The EU is driven by the goal to contribute to building a stable, peaceful South Caucasus. The EU’s key interest is that the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan progresses,” said European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary-General, Enrique Mora.

Azerbaijan highlighted that it significantly contributes to the energy security of Europe and actively promotes peace and stability in the region and contributes to global efforts to fight against terrorism, radicalism, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

“Currently Azerbaijan conducts unprecedented reconstruction and humanitarian mine clearance in its territories. We highly appreciate the financial support of the EU on mine action,” said Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The EU and Azerbaijan agreed to continue regular exchanges on foreign and security policy issues and to pursue further work on emerging connectivity issues in the region.

