SOLUM Robot Astonish Guests at Retail Technology Show 2023

SOLUM Smart Robot astonish RTS2023 attendees The SOLUM Smart Robot checks the aisles for misplaced products. Guests flock the SOLUM Booth during the RTS2023

SOLUM introduces Smart Robot, and other retail innovations, during the Retail Technology Show 2023 in London, UK.

LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM Europe GmbH attended one of Britain’s major trade fairs, Retail Technology Show from April 26 to 27, 2023 at Olympia London Exhibition and Event Venue in London, the United Kingdom.

The SOLUM team presented several retail technology innovations and solutions at their stand at booth 6C18, including the Smart Robot. The Smart Robot is equipped with AI and ESL intelligence to help shoppers locate the product they are looking for. It can also help the staff to keep the store organized by scanning the shelves with a built-in camera, and alerting the staff if the shelves are in disarray or if a product is in the wrong place. Aside from the Smart Robot, SOLUM also presented the SOLUM Trace, Newton X, and Newton Electronic Shelf Labels such as Newton LITE and Newton TOUCH.

Several SOLUM experts manned the booth to ensure that every visitor’s inquiry is answered. These experts include SOLUM Europe President Eugene Paik, Vice President Stefan Völkel, Country Manager for UK and Ireland Mark Duckworth, and Business Development Manager Gianluca Conte.

SOLUM was one of the 300 exhibitors that presented during the Retail Technology Show. As a spin-off company of Samsung, SOLUM delights in being able to participate in such events and to continuously showcase advanced electronic devices and high-quality technology.

Over 8,400 attendees and more than 100 keynote speakers attended the event, making it one of the UK’s biggest retail shows. The two-day exhibit succeeded in bringing together well-known brands, retail experts, and reputable solution providers and suppliers in one conference to help excel in the future of retail.

Retail Technology Show is an international annual event organized by UK's largest retail exhibition, RetailEXPO. It was first launched in 2021 and has since then become a place and time to connect Europe's most forward-thinking retailers and leading tech innovators.