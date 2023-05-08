Rev-Trac and Turnkey Consulting join forces to combat SAP cyber-attacks
Secure business critical SAP systems and maintain production stabilityMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev-Trac, a leader in SAP change management and DevOps orchestration, announced a strategic partnership with Turnkey Consulting, a globally renowned risk management consultancy, to address the ever-growing threat of cyber-attacks on the SAP application layer.
The newly formed alliance supports SAP-using organizations in their work to minimize risk exposure and manage user access by giving them enhanced tools and expertise to secure their business-critical applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Turnkey can offer Rev-Trac Platinum to its customers to help build advanced security and GRC practices into the SAP change management process.
Rev-Trac Platinum, an automated SAP change control platform, enables organizations to significantly reduce risk and prevent harm to the production system through enforcement and guaranteed compliance. Users adopt a collaborative approach to establish workflows and practices to solve the challenges of delivering secure application changes and development projects for SAP.
The partnership comes when the ERP industry is undergoing a massive shift. The rapid acceleration of digital and Cloud technologies forces organizations to rethink their approach to cybersecurity, unauthorized access and other vulnerabilities. Gone are the days when it was sufficient to build a secure perimeter around specific IT assets and databases and limit or control access.
At the same time, SAP systems are integrated across more departments, escalating ransomware and phishing attacks and increasing the potential attack surface, with integrations often requiring custom coding to work.
Daniel Clark, Global Partner Manager for Rev-Trac, said it was an opportune time to form the partnership. With the recent increase in the volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks, security practices must be built into the development process to avoid code vulnerabilities migrating to production.
“Cyber-attacks can shut down the production system and bring organizations to a halt. Detecting and resolving vulnerabilities before they make it out of the development system reduces risk and improves delivery time on business requirements. Rev-Trac provides users with the appropriate risk management and mitigation tools to manage and monitor issues and prevent costly shutdowns.”
Rob Tyler, Cyber Security Practice Director for Turnkey Consulting, said, “We are delighted to partner with Rev-Trac to help secure business-critical applications and prevent unplanned disruptions which can potentially cost millions of dollars.
“This partnership helps us in our ongoing drive to provide comprehensive and effective protection against cyber-attacks on the SAP application layer. With Rev-Trac’s automation and governance capabilities, our customers can reduce SAP change risk considerably and enforce standardized change management processes, saving time and money while ensuring compliance.”
About Rev-Trac
Revelation Software Concepts (RSC) develops solutions that enable organizations to increase business agility and accelerate transformation in a fast-paced digital economy. Its market-leading SAP change management and intelligence products – Rev-Trac Platinum, Rev-Trac ONE, and Rev-Trac Insights – help reduce the risk and lower the costs of managing and delivering changes in SAP software across ALM and DevOps platforms. For more information, visit: www.rev-trac.com.
About Turnkey Consulting
Turnkey Consulting’s mission is to make the world a safer place to do business. A specialist risk and security company, it combines business consulting with technical implementation to supply information security solutions that support systems running complex ERP and business critical solutions. Turnkey focuses on delivering specialised services around risk, security and identity management, working with service providers, audit partners and clients directly to provide the security controls and solutions that safeguard and complement the implementation of enterprise systems. Clients include some of the world’s largest blue-chip companies alongside systems integrators and a number of government agencies.
The company was established in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
