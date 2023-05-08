NYX Awards Celebrates Excellence in 2023 with the Announcement of Season 1 Winners

2023 NYX Awards Season 1 Full Results Announced 2023 NYX Awards Season 2 Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the winners of the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 1.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the winners of the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 1, recognizing exceptional achievements in marketing, communications, and video production. With over 1,500 entries from various countries, the NYX Awards continues to inspire and recognize creative brilliance from around the world, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and many more.

In Season 1, the NYX Awards have seen a remarkable array of outstanding entries in marketing materials (print or digital form), videos, advertising and public relations, broadcast television operations, and creative services. Notable winners include Gravity Global, Hawke Media, Yamamoto Agency, Brand Ave. Studios/Amplified Digital Agency, LevLane, K11 Concepts Limited, and many others. The award also received indirect submissions from AstraZeneca, McDonald's U.S., Airbus, Embraer, Warner Music Experience (WMX), Toyota Motors North America, State Farm, and other inspiring names.

“Going off to a strong start in 2023, the NYX Awards has displayed its success through the heightened quality of unique submissions that showcase why they should be the best in the industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Continuing to honor greatness and excellence, we actively recognize the exclusive presentations of clear and progressive visions, with an elite panel of jurors to uphold standards.”

The NYX Awards, alongside a complete panel of professional individuals in their respective fields, have dedicated themselves to progress the overall quality of evaluations, ensuring that each entry is judged with utmost equality. The jurors consist of honorable professionals, including: Masanori Eto (Japan), Markus Pargfrieder (Austria), Vitaliy Yakin (United States), Jimmy Landaburu (Ecuador), Ronn Lee (China), Patrizia Burra (Italy), and more.

“In just a single season, the NYX Awards has procured an unimaginable amount of brilliance across marketing, communications, and media that I anticipate to be crucial towards the progression of the society,” said Thomas. “Creativity has always been a critical element of advertising, and its values will only shape a unique future.”

For the complete list of winners, do visit the NYX Marcom Awards and NYX Video Awards’ official websites:

https://nyxawards.com/marcom/winner.php

https://nyxawards.com/video/winner.php

The NYX Awards Season 1 has set the bar high, and Season 2 submissions are now being accepted. The NYX Awards recognizes outstanding marketing and communication strategies, as well as exceptional video productions, on a global scale. Don't miss the Early Bird deadline on June 7, 2023, to get your entries in with reduced rates, while the official results will be announced on November 3, 2023.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is a leading international awards program that recognizes, celebrates, and provides acknowledgment favoring all who possess extraordinary caliber across all facets of industries and mediums, specifically in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX simulates monumental achievements of boundless industries, viewed as a symbol of the highest standards for those who bear it.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.