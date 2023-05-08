NYX Game Awards Celebrates the Best of the Best in the Video Game Industry with Season 1 Winners Announcement

2023 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Full Results Announced 2023 NYX Game Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

The NYX Game Awards, in partnership with the International Awards Associate (IAA), has unveiled the Season 1 winners for 2023.

Transcending generations of all ages, games have become a mainstream phenomenon, and I believe that we can continue to push the limits of what gaming can achieve, starting with NYX."” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Game Awards, in partnership with the International Awards Associate (IAA), has unveiled the Season 1 winners for 2023. The award celebrates and honors creative excellence in the international video game industry, recognizing those who make a significant contribution to advancing the community. With over 700 entries from more than 30 countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, China, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, Sweden, Finland, Poland, South Korea, and many others, showcasing a diverse array of exceptional games from all corners of the world.

The 2023 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Winners

Numerous titles have risen to the top to impress the panel of expert judges with exceptional gameplay mechanics, stunning visual design, and masterful art direction, establishing themselves as leaders in the industry. After meticulous evaluation and careful score rankings, the award is now thrilled to announce the diverse and outstanding titles that have made it to the top of the list, setting new standards of excellence and pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the world of gaming.

These champions include: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Focus Entertainment), Wanderer (Mighty Eyes), Angry Birds Dream Blast (Rovio Entertainment), SMITE: Battleground of the Gods (Hi-Rez Studios), INFINITE LAGRANGE (Netease Games), State of Survival - PC Version (BHI), Royal Revolt 2 (Upright Games), Mortal Online 2 (Star Vault AB) and many others.

“The world of gaming has evolved significantly, and at the NYX Game Awards, we continue to recognize games as powerful art forms that tell stories and challenge our perceptions.” proclaimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “We believe that games have the ability to change lives, and our panel of jurors is always ready to recognize talented developers and creators."

Grand Jury Panel

Seeing to an increase of entry numbers in the NYX Game Awards, IAA is delighted to have received the assistance of its esteemed jury panel that consists of several individuals that possess a knack in gaming, while using their expertise to create a standard that is unsurpassable. The jury panel comprises some of the top names including: Anton Söderhäll (Goodbye Kansas), Xianzhe Li (WhisperGames), Ed Mills (Hitcents), Rupali Sharma (Take Two Interactive), Robert Wesołowski (KLABATER), and many more.

“The endless possibilities of gaming and its many mechanisms provide ample opportunities for developers and creators to innovate and create games that will revolutionize the industry.” Thomas added, "Transcending generations of all ages, games have become a mainstream phenomenon, and I believe that we can continue to push the limits of what gaming can achieve, starting with NYX."

Do visit the NYX Game Awards official website to view the complete list of winners here: https://nyxgameawards.com.

The 2023 NYX Game Awards: Season 2 is now calling for entries for more award-winning titles to dominate the industry, with the Early Bird deadline falling on June 7, 2023, and the official winners’ announcement on November 3, 2023.

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards seeks to encourage and celebrate innovation and creativity in the gaming industry, while also promoting inclusivity and diversity. With the mission to reinvent current circumstances, NYX Game Awards aims to diversify award winners, through adopting an equilibrium for games, ranging from indie to AAA titles alike to ensure that all deserving professionals are recognized for their contributions to the industry, regardless of their budget or resources.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

2023 NYX Game Awards | Season 1 Winners Highlight