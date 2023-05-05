CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH RADIO SINGLE "BACK TO WICHITA" DEBUTS ON THE TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC RADIO CHARTS

Country southern-rock band CW & Twenty Hands High’s single “Back to Wichita” made its debut on the Texas country music radio charts last week, with 77 spins across 8 stations in the Lone Star state to date. Photo / PAH Photography

CD TEX reported "Back to Wichita" hit No. 4 on its "Top 10 Broadcast Downloads" for the week of April 16 to April 22, 2023, and No. 8 the following week.