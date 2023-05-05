CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH RADIO SINGLE "BACK TO WICHITA" DEBUTS ON THE TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC RADIO CHARTS
Country southern-rock band CW & Twenty Hands High’s single “Back to Wichita” made its debut on the Texas country music radio charts last week, with 77 spins across 8 stations in the Lone Star state to date. Photo / PAH Photography
CD TEX reported "Back to Wichita" hit No. 4 on its "Top 10 Broadcast Downloads" for the week of April 16 to April 22, 2023, and No. 8 the following week.
NEW TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED
In Nebraska, the single aired on KRVN 93.1 FM The River, and on Colorado stations' Star Country 104.5 FM and 107.3 FM/97.7 FM Mountain Country. "Back to Wichita" will also be played on Cat Country 95.1 in Colorado Springs when CW joins on-air morning show hosts' Wendy and Bo again on May 15 in support of his upcoming performance at the El Paso County Fair Grounds for Calhan Community Events Presents "Summer Vibes" on May 26.
In the mid-west, “Back to Wichita” hit country radio airwaves mid-March, with spins on 25 stations in the Midwest, including KICK 106.7 New Hit Country and KIAQ K97 in Iowa; KDOM 94.3 “Hot Country” and “KTCO 98.9” KAT Country in Minnesota; KZZI “Eagle 95.9″ and KTWB 92.5 Big Country in South Dakota, and Y100 Country in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to name a few.
“'Back to Wichita' was one of those eureka moments where I wrote all the lyrics and melody in one hour,” says CW, the singer, songwriter and guitarist of Twenty Hands High.
One of country music’s hottest bands in the Rocky Mountain region, CW & Twenty Hands High is proof that there’s strength in numbers.
“Back to Wichita” has grown from 133,000 plays – 58,000 on Spotify + 75,000 in retail stores Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Ace Hardware, Subway and more – to 350,000+ across digital platforms and streaming outlets. Another impressive feat is the band's online presence with its Facebook page, which boasts an online fan community of 58,000+ followers.
The country crooner has been blazing trails since forming his Denver-based band in 2017. Working relentlessly to grow CW & Twenty Hands High’s popularity among venue promoters and country music enthusiasts, the band has also crafted a solid set list of original songs. Not going unnoticed, the band’s growing fan base took a shine to some of the originals, such as “Same Ol' Star,” which has been streamed 51,000+ since the single was released six months ago. The songs “Live by the Sword,” “Tin Roof Romance,” “Hillbilly Heart” have also fared well and become two-step dance favorites during their shows.
Performing 150-200 shows per year, CW & Twenty Hands High zig-zags the states, playing some of the region's hottest honky-tonks and dancehalls flecked across CO and the surrounding states, including the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and the Outlaw Saloon (Cheyenne Frontier Days) in WY, the Beacon Icehouse in MO, Joe’s Honky-Tonk in NE, the Wichita Union Stockyards in KS, and the Grizzly Rose, Greeley Stampede and The Whiskey Baron in Colorado.
TOUR DATES:
May 6 –The Whiskey Baron, Colorado Springs, CO
May 9 - With Jennie Dale at Bodine’s Cocktail Parlor, Lubbock, TX
May 12 – Sundance Saloon, Fort Collins, CO
May 13 – Lulu's Inn, Watkins, CO
May 17 - Buffalo Rose, Golden, CO (solo show)
May 18 - Sawmill Bar & Grill, Elizabeth, CO (solo show)
May 19 - Prost Biergarten, Highlands Ranch, CO
May 20 - Rockabillies Annual Summer Car Show, Arvada, CO + (Country Note Instagram Takeover all day)
May 26 - Calhan Community Events Presents "Summer Vibes," El Paso County Fair Grounds, CO
May 27 – Bullhorn Brewing, Casper, WY
June 2 – Wide Open Saloon, Sedalia, CO
June 3 - Tom Davis Saloon, Loveland, CO
June 4 - Tailgate Tavern & Grill (patio), Parker, CO
June 7 - Buffalo Rose, Golden, CO (solo show)
June 8 - Beasts & Brews, Colorado Springs, CO (solo show)
June 11 - College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) - Gaslight Social, Casper, WY
June 12 - CNFR - Gaslight Social, Casper, WY
June 13 - CNFR - Gaslight Social, Casper, WY
June 14 - CNFR - Gaslight Social, Casper, WY
June 15 - Rock & Rails/Niwot Concert Series, Niwot, CO
June 28 - Greeley Stampede, Greeley, CO
ONE TO WATCH - THE BUZZ...
“Your new song ‘Back to Wichita’ is so damn good. I knew thirty seconds into it that this was my kind of music” ~ Texas Country Music News
“Shout out to CW & Twenty Hands High for getting this party started. They Killed It” ~ Country Music Recording Artist, Pat Green
“CW & Twenty Hands is definitely one of our Top 10s” ~ General Manager of the landmark Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Casper, Wyoming
“Man you can sing!” ~ Alex Geismar/Love and Chaos
“I know a good voice when I hear one. You need to be on stage” ~ Denver music icon Hazel Miller and longtime backup singer for Big Head Todd & the Monsters
ABOUT CW & TWENTY HANDS HIGH
Born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, in the small town of Gallipolis, Ohio, CW left his hometown at age 18 to join the Navy in Virginia. By the time he was 38, he knew it was time to close that chapter and start a new one. A job offer to move from his home state to Denver kept him busy from 2014 to 2017, but ultimately, he says the desire to pursue music full time took precedence. Today, CW and his band zig-zags the states, playing some of the region's hottest honky-tonks and dancehalls flecked across CO and the surrounding states, including the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and the Outlaw Saloon (Cheyenne Frontier Days) in WY, the Beacon Icehouse in MO, Joe’s Honky Tonk in NE, the Wichita Union Stockyards in KS, and the Grizzly Rose, Greeley Stampede and The Whiskey Baron in Colorado.
