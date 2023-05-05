Read more about GBI Investigates Four Deaths in Moultrie, Georgia

Moultrie, GA (May 4, 2023) – The GBI is investigating the deaths of four people in Moultrie, Georgia. The early investigation indicates that the suspected shooter is Kentavious White, 26, of Moultrie, GA. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at around 5:50 a.m., Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson requested assistance from the GBI in connection to a man and woman who were found dead at a McDonald’s restaurant at 506 1st Ave. SE, Moultrie, GA.

As agents were headed to the scene, Chief Ladson called back and stated his officers had responded to a home in the 1100 block of 6th St. SW where they found a woman who had been shot but was still alive. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Chief Ladson called a third time to report an additional woman was found dead at another home next door. At this point, GBI agents are now investigating deaths at three separate scenes.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, agents saw that White arrived at the restaurant, got his manager, Amia Smith, to come to the door. White shot Smith, killing her. White is then seen entering the restaurant where he takes his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

The two other female victims, both in separate homes, were related to White, according to interviews with witnesses.

The GBI Crime Lab will perform the autopsies in this investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.