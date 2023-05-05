Brooks Resources Corporation And Taylor Development Announce Partnership
May 5, 2023 — BEND, OR
— Kirk Schueler, CEO and President at Brooks Resources Corporation.
5 May 2023 - Bend, Oregon - Brooks Resources Corporation and Taylor Development LLC today announced their new partnership, “Taylor Brooks.'' Together, they will develop, own and manage high-quality real estate development projects in the region, specializing in commercial development of healthcare, office, and flex industrial space. The partnership will also offer its tenants full-service commercial property management capabilities, with a focus on maintaining strong relationships.
“We are thrilled to partner with Taylor Development LLC, including Todd Taylor and his wife Lorri and their children, Joe and Abby, and combine our long histories and knowledge of the region we’ve called home for decades,” said Kirk Schueler, CEO and President at Brooks Resources Corporation. “We have already worked together for many years and see this as a great opportunity to continue to grow our partnership and relationship within the Central Oregon community.”
With the launch of the new partnership, Taylor Brooks also announced the addition of two new employees:
• Jeremy McPherson, General Manager, will manage all development projects, including the construction of site improvements, building shells, and tenant improvements. McPherson will also review and manage engineering and architectural plans throughout the planning, design, construction, and completion of projects as well as take on various additional tasks.
• Chrissy Christoferson, Property Manager, will move from Brooks Resources and Heartwood Commercial Management to Taylor Brooks to continue the work she was managing under the Brooks Resources-owned organization. Christoferson will oversee and direct operations of the partnership’s income properties, including managing each property’s day-to-day needs. She will act as a primary point of contact and provide expert service to all tenants.
Todd Taylor said, “We know that shared values and vision are the cornerstones of a successful partnership, and we’ve seen the truth of this over more than 30 years—and multiple generations of our family—working together with Brooks in the Central Oregon community. We are all entering this exciting new stage of our relationship with enthusiasm, passion and confidence in the future of Central Oregon.”
More information can be found at taylorbrooksdev.com.
About Brooks Resources
Brooks Resources Corporation is one of Central Oregon’s oldest and most respected real estate development companies. Since 1969, Brooks Resources has built master-planned, mixed-use neighborhoods, luxury residential neighborhoods and vacation resorts, as well as commercial campuses and mixed-use buildings. Brooks Resources is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around development, positive, thoughtful growth and giving back to the community it serves. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
About Taylor Development
The Taylor family, including Todd Taylor, his wife Lorri, and their children Joe and Abby, have made a lasting imprint on our community. The family founded Taylor NW, providing heavy construction services and creative solutions to Brooks Resources’ projects and thousands of other projects throughout the region for decades. After selling Taylor NW in 2019, the Taylors focused on commercial real estate development projects through their company Taylor Development.
