MEDIA ADVISORY: Ending Woke Indoctrination in NOVA Schools Forum with Jonathan Emord for US Senate
Ending Woke Indoctrination in NOVA Schools Forum with Jonathan Emord for US Senate on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, will host an education forum, "Ending Woke Indoctrination in NOVA Schools" on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Special Guest speakers include Michael Rivera, Patti Menders, Joe Mobley, Xi Van Fleet, Suparna Dutta, and Ramona Bessinger. These experts bring a diverse range of perspectives and experiences to the discussion. For event details and registration please visit Emord for VA.
Ending Woke Indoctrination in Northern Virginia Schools is an event that involves the screening of a documentary film that explores the controversial issue of critical race theory (CRT) and related concepts being taught in schools in Northern Virginia. The documentary is named "The Battle in Loudoun County."
During the panel discussion, the experts will share their insights and experiences regarding the "woke indoctrination" issue in Northern Virginia schools and discuss potential solutions for addressing this growing problem.
Overall, the event aims to provide a platform for critical discussion of CRT and the damage and to raise awareness of the negative impact of these ideas on students, families, and the community and how to combat them.
The official senate campaign, "Save America," tours rallies to meet the people from the great state of Virginia, including the upcoming Medical Freedom Forum at Gourmeltz in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Monday, May 8, 2023. The "Save America" rallies will continue through Virginia locations next month.
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
