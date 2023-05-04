Submit Release
UPDATE: VT Route 14N in Albany Shut down in the area of Griggs Rd

Vermont Route 14 in Albany has reopened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be forthcoming.

 

Thank you for your patience.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 14 North, near Griggs Rd Albany, will be shut down due to a head on collision with two vehicles. 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

