UPDATE: VT Route 14N in Albany Shut down in the area of Griggs Rd
Vermont Route 14 in Albany has reopened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be forthcoming.
Thank you for your patience.
From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 4, 2023 4:10 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 14N in Albany Shut down in the are of Griggs Rd
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 14 North, near Griggs Rd Albany, will be shut down due to a head on collision with two vehicles.
Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111