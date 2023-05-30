Sunstone Announces New Pulse Arc Welder, the Orion PJ, Specifically Designed for Permanent Jewelry Artists
The Orion PJ permanent jewelry welder is built specifically for permanent jewelry artists and their craft.
Permanent jewelry artists can customize the Orion PJ software background to match any brand, mood, or place.
Sunstone announced the introduction of the all-new Orion PJ, a pulse arc welder specifically designed for the permanent jewelry artist.
We designed the Orion PJ from the ground up to be everything the permanent jewelry artist wants in a welder.”PAYSON, UT, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, manufacturer of Orion pulse arc welders, announced the introduction of the all-new Orion PJ, a pulse arc welder specifically designed for the permanent jewelry artist.
The Orion PJ is a pulse arc (or TIG) micro welder sporting three key features attractive to permanent jewelry artists: An optimized energy range of 1 to 15 joules, adjustable in half-joules increments, is more applicable to welding the fine chain associated with permanent jewelry; Longer and detachable cords make it easier for artists to attach anklets; Artists can also change the background color on the welder’s digital touchscreen display to match their own brand.
“We listened to our customers and took extensive notes when we asked them what they could change about our current permanent jewelry welder,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “With those notes, we designed the Orion PJ from the ground up to be everything the permanent jewelry artist wanted in a welder. The Orion PJ checks every box: Optimized energy control, longer and better cord management, and a way to customize the welder to fit the artist’s look and feel.”
The Orion PJ has an energy range that begins at 1 joule and tops out at 15 joules. For extremely fine chain, which is often used for permanent jewelry, the low end of the range is particularly attractive to artists. Moreover, the artist can adjust energy in half-joule increments to find the best weld setting for a particular jump ring or chain link.
The Orion PJ stylus cord measures 3.5 feet in length and can be connected to a three- or six-foot extender, providing as much as 9.5 feet of cord length. A longer cord makes anklets and other challenging welds much easier to accomplish. The stylus cord, along with the power cord, can be disconnected from the Orion PJ for easier packing when the artist attends remote events.
A hallmark of the Orion line of pulse arc welders is digital touchscreen control of welder features. The Orion PJ sports a 272 x 480 pixel TFT LCD touchscreen display for easy learning and operation. Artists can choose from nine different background color options to match their own personal brand or look for the day. Sunstone will offer a collection of vinyl wraps that can be applied to the welder’s case, expanding the artist’s ability to match the welder to a desired look and feel.
Built in the USA and backed by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, the Orion PJ is supported by a US-based customer service team. Operating questions and service are only a phone call away. The Orion PJ is CE compliant for safe operation. The Orion PJ can provide a spot size from 0.5 to 1.5 mm in diameter. The welder has a footprint of 6 x 4 x 6 inches and weighs 2.45 pounds.
The Orion PJ is available for sale beginning June 1, 2023 and has a retail price starting at USD $2,800. The welder can be purchased direct from Sunstone or through the customer’s preferred dealer.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
