Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Takes the Lead in Real Estate Brokerage with Innovative AI-Powered Workshop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is making waves in the real estate industry with its groundbreaking "Certified Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Pro™" workshop for real estate agents. YHSGR is leading the change in the industry with its forward-thinking approach to equipping agents with cutting-edge AI-powered tools and knowledge, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition.
Titled "How to Set Yourself Apart from Other Agents to Win the Listing in 2023 - Guided by The YHSGR GPS (Guaranteed Proven Systems), Harnessing AI (Artificial Intelligence), Powered by RI (Real Intelligence)", the workshop takes a futuristic approach to empowering agents with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic real estate market. Topics covered include "The New Real Estate Paradigm: Your Clients Have Changed, The Market Has Changed, The Tech Has Changed … So YOUR Approach MUST Change", "Irresistible, Un-Googleable Offers Your Buyers & Sellers Will Not be Able to Ignore: How to End Run Around the MLS with Lead Magnets Your Prospects Will Crave and Only be Able to Get by Contacting You", and "The Battle for Clients is Now Being Fought Online vs. at the Kitchen Table: How to Give Your Presentation to Every Seller in Your Marketplace Without Leaving Your Home Office So They Ask You to 'Come List Me'."
“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Disrupts Real Estate Industry with Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Workshop for Real Estate Agents,” said Lori Hintz, managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is revolutionizing the real estate brokerage industry with its first-of-its-kind workshop, "Certified Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Pro™". The workshop equips real estate agents with cutting-edge tools and knowledge to leverage AI-powered solutions, innovate and deliver exceptional service to clients.”
Through its Guaranteed Proven Systems, YHSGR agents will be equipped to provide exceptional service, while RI emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with clients. AI tools will also be introduced to agents, enabling them to create unique and compelling content to distinguish themselves from competitors.
The real estate industry is in a period of rapid transformation, and YHSGR is at the forefront of the change with its innovative use of AI technology. Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasizes the importance of balancing technology with a sound business system, saying "AI is not a replacement for a sound, proven business system. Artificial Intelligence IS a great source of ideas and inspiration. Artificial Intelligence IS a tool that can help real estate agents save time and work more efficiently. AI (Artificial Intelligence) IS NOT a substitute for RI (Real Intelligence). The proven business system we teach agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can help real estate agents exponentially increase both production and profitability."
At YHSGR, we are committed to empowering our agents to stay ahead of the curve, and we believe that embracing the latest AI technology is the key to achieving that goal. Anita Witecki, General Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasizes the importance of the workshop, saying "Our workshop is designed to equip agents with the latest AI-powered tools and knowledge, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in a dynamic and rapidly-changing industry. By leveraging our proven systems and AI technology, agents can deliver exceptional service while building strong relationships with clients."
Hazel Tubayan, Sales Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, adds "The workshop is a game-changer for real estate agents. By providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to the changing industry landscape, agents can deliver unparalleled service to clients, while building a successful and sustainable business."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to harnessing the latest technology to deliver exceptional service to clients. The company believes that by equipping agents with the necessary skills and knowledge, they can better serve their clients and stand out in the highly competitive real estate industry.
“Real estate agents are invited to learn more about the innovative Certified Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Pro™ workshop and how to join the dynamic team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Sophie Tong, Growth Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “With our cutting-edge AI-powered tools and proven business systems, you can unlock the power of AI and revolutionize your real estate business. Join us today and discover how to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing real estate industry.”
For more information, please contact:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
8932 Mission Drive, Suite 102
Rosemead, CA 91770
www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Titled "How to Set Yourself Apart from Other Agents to Win the Listing in 2023 - Guided by The YHSGR GPS (Guaranteed Proven Systems), Harnessing AI (Artificial Intelligence), Powered by RI (Real Intelligence)", the workshop takes a futuristic approach to empowering agents with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic real estate market. Topics covered include "The New Real Estate Paradigm: Your Clients Have Changed, The Market Has Changed, The Tech Has Changed … So YOUR Approach MUST Change", "Irresistible, Un-Googleable Offers Your Buyers & Sellers Will Not be Able to Ignore: How to End Run Around the MLS with Lead Magnets Your Prospects Will Crave and Only be Able to Get by Contacting You", and "The Battle for Clients is Now Being Fought Online vs. at the Kitchen Table: How to Give Your Presentation to Every Seller in Your Marketplace Without Leaving Your Home Office So They Ask You to 'Come List Me'."
“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Disrupts Real Estate Industry with Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Workshop for Real Estate Agents,” said Lori Hintz, managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is revolutionizing the real estate brokerage industry with its first-of-its-kind workshop, "Certified Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Pro™". The workshop equips real estate agents with cutting-edge tools and knowledge to leverage AI-powered solutions, innovate and deliver exceptional service to clients.”
Through its Guaranteed Proven Systems, YHSGR agents will be equipped to provide exceptional service, while RI emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with clients. AI tools will also be introduced to agents, enabling them to create unique and compelling content to distinguish themselves from competitors.
The real estate industry is in a period of rapid transformation, and YHSGR is at the forefront of the change with its innovative use of AI technology. Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasizes the importance of balancing technology with a sound business system, saying "AI is not a replacement for a sound, proven business system. Artificial Intelligence IS a great source of ideas and inspiration. Artificial Intelligence IS a tool that can help real estate agents save time and work more efficiently. AI (Artificial Intelligence) IS NOT a substitute for RI (Real Intelligence). The proven business system we teach agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can help real estate agents exponentially increase both production and profitability."
At YHSGR, we are committed to empowering our agents to stay ahead of the curve, and we believe that embracing the latest AI technology is the key to achieving that goal. Anita Witecki, General Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasizes the importance of the workshop, saying "Our workshop is designed to equip agents with the latest AI-powered tools and knowledge, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in a dynamic and rapidly-changing industry. By leveraging our proven systems and AI technology, agents can deliver exceptional service while building strong relationships with clients."
Hazel Tubayan, Sales Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, adds "The workshop is a game-changer for real estate agents. By providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to the changing industry landscape, agents can deliver unparalleled service to clients, while building a successful and sustainable business."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to harnessing the latest technology to deliver exceptional service to clients. The company believes that by equipping agents with the necessary skills and knowledge, they can better serve their clients and stand out in the highly competitive real estate industry.
“Real estate agents are invited to learn more about the innovative Certified Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Pro™ workshop and how to join the dynamic team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Sophie Tong, Growth Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “With our cutting-edge AI-powered tools and proven business systems, you can unlock the power of AI and revolutionize your real estate business. Join us today and discover how to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing real estate industry.”
For more information, please contact:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
8932 Mission Drive, Suite 102
Rosemead, CA 91770
www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Transform Your Real Estate Success with A.I. Pro™ - Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - 2023