Governor Hobbs Announces Members of Governor’s Water Policy Council

PHOENIX- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the members of the Governor’s Water Policy Council, which she created by Executive Order.

“Arizona is a dynamic, ever-growing state. But to secure economic prosperity for generations to come, we must build on our legacy of responsible water management,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m committed to passing water policies that meet this moment and tackle the challenges we face. I know that with our new Water Policy Council, we will develop the path forward and ensure our state’s natural resources are available for generations of Arizonans to come.

The bipartisan Council includes representation from the Arizona legislature, executive agency cabinet directors, water providers, cities, the development community, agriculture, industry, conservation organizations, university experts, and more.

Governor Hobbs’ Water Policy Council also provides for historic representation of Tribal communities across Arizona as part of her Administration’s commitment to ensuring Arizona’s Tribal partners have a seat at the table.

The Council is tasked with developing policy and legislative recommendations for the Governor, and will begin its work with a focus on Assured Water Supply and rural groundwater policies.

The Water Policy Council will convene on May 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Executive Tower. Only open to members of the press. Please RSVP at [email protected].

A full list of the Water Policy Council members can be found below.